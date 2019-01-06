Registration is open for nonprofit organizations to exhibit at the Crown Point Community Foundation’s 10th annual Volunteer Fair. The Volunteer Fair gathers nonprofits from throughout the area in one convenient place, letting potential volunteers meet and talk to dozens of charities. The fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 at Crown Point high School.
This is the Crown Point Community Foundation’s 10th year sponsoring the event, which also includes an on-site blood drive. Nonprofit organizations can reserve a tabletop booth for $25 by cash/check or $30 with an online payment. This registration fee includes the price of advertising in the Volunteer Fair pull-out program booklet.
Booth reservations by cash or check can be dropped off to the CPCF office or mailed to: P.O. Box 522, Crown Point, IN 46308. Payments must be postmarked by Feb. 7. To pay online, visit thecpcf.org/donate.html and select Foundation Operating Needs in the Gift Designation drop down menu. Please indicate your organization name and that the $30 is for the Volunteer Fair booth reservation. Online payments must be received by Feb. 7.
To exhibit, register online at www.thecpcf.org. Registration is open now until Jan. 31.
“Our Volunteer Fair is one of our largest and most anticipated events of the year,” said Mary Nielsen, president of the Crown Point Community Foundation. “It’s a great opportunity for area nonprofit organizations to meet potential volunteers face-to-face, share their mission as well as to build connections with other charities in our community.”