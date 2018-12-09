GRIFFITH — Hours into its third annual Toys for Tots event, 45th Street Tattoo showed no signs of slowing down Sunday as a long line of customers snaked around the front of the building, eager to donate a children’s toy in exchange for a free tattoo.
“It’s a madhouse,” said veteran tattoo artist Chenco Leon, 46, of Munster. “Officially, we’ll close at 10 o’clock, but we’ll be tattooing until midnight.”
The charity event drew hundreds of people to 45th Street Tattoo, 1817 W. Glen Park Ave., where everyone was asked to bring in a new, unopened toy worth at least $25 with a receipt or donate $40 in cash.
The cash and toys were to be donated to Toys for Tots, the 71-year-old nonprofit run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves.
Numerous tattoo studios throughout the Region and the Chicago area teamed up to help 45th Street Tattoo, including artists from Untold Gallery in Portage, Black Devil Tattoo in Lowell, Great Lakes Tattoo in Chicago, The Tattooed Heart in Lafayette and Body Gallery Tattoo in Michigan City.
Halfway through the day, 45th Street had already received approximately 2,000 toys and tattooed at least 200 customers.
Leon said the group of tattoo artists met up at Overstuffed for breakfast more than an hour before the shop opened Sunday. Even then, the line out the door stretched to the neighboring Burger King, he said, foreshadowing the frenzy that would follow.
Sarah Nazimek and Greg Cox, of Griffith, were among hundreds who braved the cold for hours for free ink. They stood in line starting at 9:30 a.m. and didn’t make it inside until 1:30 p.m., they said.
“We didn’t think the line was going to be that long. But we’ve made it through the door. We’re inside,” Nazimak said.
Dozens of customers crowded in the waiting room, browsing the hundreds of hand-crafted tattoos along the wall to their right, all of which were designed specifically for the Toys for Tots event.
Nazimak said she picked a black-and-white paw print with a red heart to celebrate her love for animals as a veterinary assistant. Her boyfriend, Cox, picked out a bold, colorful tiger design.
Erika Fabiszak, of Crown Point, said she initially came out only in support of her son and husband who were getting matching tattoos for a family member who recently died.
“I was going to just drop off a toy to donate and not (get a tattoo), but then I thought ‘Why not?’” Fabiszak said as she let tattoo artist Leon ink a bull dog on her left calf leg — commemorating her four children’s ties to Crown Point schools.
Leon, co-owner of the Griffith shop, said Jeff "Lefty" Zygowicz is the “mastermind” who brings all the tattoo artists together under one roof to share in their passion each year for the Toys for Tots event.
“We love what we do. We all are really passionate about tattooing and being able to give back is a part of this,” Leon said.