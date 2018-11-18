To get free Thanksgiving dinners listed, email annette.arnold@nwi.com.
Feeding the community
GARY — Pastor Dezimon Alicea has partnered with Gary charter school Steel City Academy to provide a free meal for the community for the Thanksgiving holiday. Earlier this year, Pastor Dezimon relocated his church, Move Church, to Steel City Academy. They hold services at 2 p.m. Sundays. This move provides Pastor Dez and Move Church with an opportunity to serve the needs of their community. The Thanksgiving dinner will take place at 2 p.m. Nov. 18 at Steel City Academy, 2650 W. 35th Ave. To volunteer or if you need a meal that day, call Pastor Alicea at 219-588-2710.
Thanksgiving dinner
GARY — River of Life Church, 609 Madison St., under the leadership of Pastors Anthony and Denise Mayo, will servea free hot Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22. There will be turkey, dressing, ham, meatballs, green beans, cabbage, June peas, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, gravy, potato salad, bread, butter and desserts. Call Gwen at 219-617-3721 or Wendy at 219-746-0882
Thanksgiving feast for the needy
MERRILLVILLE — The Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral will offer a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Nov. 22 at 8000 Madison St. Call 219-769-2481.
Free Thanksgiving lunch
CROWN POINT — St. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church is hosting a free Thanksgiving lunch at noon at 9660 Broadway, Crown Point. Call if planning to attend: 219-662-9114.
Thanksgiving dinner and fellowship
GARY — Join the ladies of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Gary Alumnae Chapter for the 13th annual Thanksgiving Dinner & Fellowship from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 22 at New Mount Moriah MB Church, 1917 Carolina St. This event is free and open to the public. Volunteers are also needed for two-hour assignments. Visit www.signupgenius.com/go/5080A4AABA72BABFD0-thanksgiving1.