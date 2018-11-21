To get free Thanksgiving dinners listed, email annette.arnold@nwi.com.
GARY — River of Life Church, 609 Madison St., under the leadership of Pastors Anthony and Denise Mayo, will serve a free hot Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22. There will be turkey, dressing, ham, meatballs, green beans, cabbage, June peas, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, gravy, potato salad, bread, butter and desserts. Call Gwen at 219-617-3721 or Wendy at 219-746-0882
MERRILLVILLE — The Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral will offer a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Nov. 22 at 8000 Madison St. Call 219-769-2481.
CROWN POINT — St. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church is hosting a free Thanksgiving lunch at noon at 9660 Broadway, Crown Point. Call if planning to attend: 219-662-9114.
GARY — Join the ladies of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Gary Alumnae Chapter for the 13th annual Thanksgiving Dinner & Fellowship from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 22 at New Mount Moriah MB Church, 1917 Carolina St. This event is free and open to the public. Volunteers are also needed for two-hour assignments. Visit www.signupgenius.com/go/5080A4AABA72BABFD0-thanksgiving1.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Salvation Army of Michigan City will host its annual Thanksgiving Community Meal from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Majs. Dale and Becky Simmons, who oversee the local Salvation Army, remind the public that this meal is free and open to anyone in the community that needs a place to spend Thanksgiving Day. The Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving meal will include turkey, ham, side dishes and desserts – much of which has been donated by the community. Call 219-874-6885.