The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana’s Annual Premier Partner, Strack & Van Til, recently extended its support by adding the Food Bank’s Mobile Market Program to its sponsorship in 2023.

The Mobile Markets, mobile food pantries, will be traveling through Lake and Porter Counties, according to a statement.

“As part of our commitment to helping make northwest Indiana a better place for all, we are proud to support the Food Bank in their efforts to reduce food insecurity,” said Strack & Van Til CEO Jeff Strack. “As society has moved on from the depths of the pandemic, there are still many people who are struggling to find food to feed their families and we want to help those families by supporting numerous mobile markets over the summer months.”

Strack & Van Til jumped at the chance to volunteer in robust numbers, said Vice President of Development and Communications Amy Briseño.

Volunteers have come to warehouses to pack food and donated goods for holiday meals. Now, they’re attributing those skills to the Mobile Markets, Briseño said.

The Food Bank’s Mobile Markets are held four to six times a week, serving food insecure individuals and families in the area.

“Our Mobile Markets are our largest direct service model,” Briseño said. “Each market serves between 150 to 550 households with our onsite ones being the largest.”

That being said, support for the food bank comes in a variety of ways.

“Support like this, from Strack & Van Til is a prime example of what it takes to carry out our mission,” Briseño said. “Investment from local companies, along with private and public grant funding, and our individual donors is what makes it possible.”

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has been leading hunger relief efforts and the fight against food insecurity in the Region since 1982. The Food Bank distributes more than 7 million pounds of groceries annually to families, children, seniors and individuals in Lake and Porter Counties through more than 110 partner agencies, Mobile Market Distributions, Commodity Supplemental Food Program for Seniors, Backpack Programs, Pantry Pack Programs and more.

To learn more or to volunteer, visit foodbanknwi.org or foodbanknwi.org/volunteer.