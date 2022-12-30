The Hobart Police Department hosts its first children's self-defense class

HOBART — The U.S. Department of Education says 1 of 5 students experiences bullying during their lifetime.

About 40% of children who’ve been bullied at least once believe it’s likely to happen to them again, federal education officials say. Although children are often warned to beware of bullying and stranger danger, too many kids are unaware how to properly react during a physical or dangerous situation.

Simple self-defense tactics, such as yelling, punching and kicking, can be vital when conditions turn violent. Learning self-defense strategies is a way to add more tools to people’s toolboxes.

“Kids aren’t self-aware,” said Hobart police Sgt. Timothy Pochron, the department’s self-defense instructor. “If kids were to get involved in a situation where they have to fight out of it, I want to give them opportunities to know what to do and how to deal with it.”

Pochron's department has hosted adult self-defense classes for more than five years. He felt that it was time to provide that opportunity to children. The class was offered at no cost because children’s safety is “priceless,” according to a flyer for the class.

At the department’s gym, nearly a dozen children spent an hour practicing with officers on how to properly defend themselves. At the end of the session, boys and girls showed off their new-found techniques on the “RedMan,” a padded suit worn by Hobart police Reserve Officer Justin Shutz.

“I learned many strategies to defend myself,” 9-year-old Edan Haro of Hobart said. “I really liked being able to practice strategies with the RedMan.”

“My wife signed our daughter up for this because she wants her to be able to defend herself. I agree as well,” said Andrew Ables of Hobart. “This is kind of a bonus because I’m off of work for a few days and it gives us something to do and a reason to get out of the house.”

Ables said he is grateful to the department for hosting the class and teaching safety tactics to his 8-year-old daughter, Ruby Ables. He said it was also an opportunity to learn something new as opposed to sitting in front of an electronic device.

Pochron said the overall goal is to expand children’s and adult’s self-defense classes outside Hobart.

“I’m not teaching these children to go out there and start beating people up,” he said. “I’m using this as an opportunity to be more self-aware and have a better thought process if someone were to grab them, or there’s unwanted touching.”

Community partners for the class include Case Files Chicago, the school city of Hobart, Southlake Mall, Pam Ridings State Farm, St. Jude House, Fair Haven, Damsel in Defense, Hobart Councilmen Chris Wells and Josh Huddlestun, and the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

“This is so important because it’s the first time we’ve done a self-defense class for children. We want to reach to kids at a young age,” said Lisette Guillen, Case Files Chicago executive producer and host. “I would like to see this pilot program we started today trickle off into other police departments.”

For more info

If you're interested in private classes for a group or more information on future classes, contact Suzanna Enslen, senslen@cityofhobart.org or 219-942-1125, ext. 1070.