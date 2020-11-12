The homecoming he earned: Vietnam veteran's remains escorted to family's home in NWI

HAMMOND — Veterans lined up Wednesday to give a decorated Navy photographer who served in Vietnam the homecoming he never had.

Photographer's Mate 2nd Class Martin J. "Marty" Rust grew up in Chicago's Southwest Side and served in the U.S. Navy from January 1967 to September 1971.

He died Sept. 27 in Connecticut, family member Jacqueline Agee said.

A U.S. Air Force officer flew Wednesday with Rust's remains to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, where she was met by Rust's cousin Joanne Alexander and her daughter Agee, of St. John.

Veterans holding American flags lined an aisle in the parking lot of the Hammond Cabela's as members of Rust's family arrived with an escort.

The group said a few words before dozens of motorcyclists and other drivers continued the ride to Agee and Alexander's home in St. John.

All along the way, from the East Coast to St. John, hundreds of people — many of whom Rust's family didn't know — stood up to give him a proper escort, Agee said.

"I said to one of them, 'He finally got the respect and honor he deserved,'" she said. "But the veteran corrected me, and said, 'No, he earned this honor, and he earned this respect.'"