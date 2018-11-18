The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Pops

MUNSTER — Celebrate the holidays symphony style as the Northwest Indiana Symphony and conductor Kirk Muspratt present their annual “Holiday Pops,” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Monbeck Auditorium at Highland High School and at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Valparaiso High School. The concert will feature guest vocalist Jesse Donner, the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus, directed by Nancy Menk, Munster High School Chorale and the Northwest Indiana Suzuki School.
The annual "Holiday Pops" has become a way to start off the festive season with a mix of classic and contemporary holiday music and the chorus-led carol sing-along. Tickets range from $33 to $73 and students are $10. Bring a donation of any nonperishable food item to the concert to benefit the Northwest Indiana Food Bank. Food items can also be dropped off at the symphony offices in the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster, at the Women’s Association’s Festival of Trees luncheon at the center on Nov. 28, and at the Youth Orchestra Concert on Dec. 2 at Morton High School in Hammond.
For tickets, call the symphony box office at 219-836-0525 or visit www.NISOrchestra.org. Special rates are available for groups over 10.