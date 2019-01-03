Try 1 month for 99¢
The Merrillville Community Planetarium 

 Times File Photo

The Merrillville Community Planetarium presents The Winter Sky, a public program beginning Jan. 11 and continuing through Jan. 26.

The show will be presented at 7 p.m. Jan. 11, 18, 19, 25 and 26. Additional showings may be added, if needed. The planetarium opens for seating 30 minutes before the show begins. No one will be admitted after the program starts. The program lasts from 60 to 90 minutes

Admission to public programs is $4 fore adults and $2 for children. Seating is limited and should be received by calling 219-650-5486 or visiting 2122.mcpstars.org. Tickets are sold t the door.

This is the second of four public programs for the 2018-2019 school year. The next show will be Adventures along the Spectrum in April 2019. For more information, visit the website. The planetarium is located in Clifford Pierce Middle School, 199, E. 70th Ave. Park and enter on the west side of the building.

