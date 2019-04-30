Northwest Indiana theater enthusiasts don’t have to leave the Region for Broadway caliber entertainment and a delicious meal.
They can skip the hassles of Chicago traffic and parking fees and enjoy high-quality live performances at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.
“Theatre at the Center at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster is a favorite destination to experience Broadway in Northwest Indiana for professional theater, elegant dining, special events and family stage entertainment,” said Philip Potempa, director of marketing for Theatre at the Center.
The lineup for spring and summer includes musicals, drama, concerts, comedy, magic and Theatre for Young Audiences performances and activities.
The big splashy spring musical this year is the song, dance, romance and comedy classic “Dames at Sea,” which runs from May 2 to June 2. It’s the first run of the show in Theatre at the Center’s three-decade history.
“This show is a playful romp filled with favorite songs, dance numbers and lots of laughs,” Potempa said.
Billed as “a loving parody of early Hollywood movie musicals,” the “Dames at Sea” central character, Ruby, arrives in New York City with just a pair of tap shoes in her suitcase and “a prayer in her heart.” She falls in love with a sailor who is an aspiring songwriter, and he helps Ruby land a job in the chorus and get her chance in the spotlight.
“This will be a popular show for Mother’s Day on May 12, for audiences who will likely pair show tickets with the popular Sunday Champagne Brunch hosted by Chef Joe Trama and his team,” said Potempa.
Brunch at the CVPA is served most Sundays and is popular on holidays. Reservations are recommended in general and required for holidays such as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.
Take a step back to the 1950s in “Over the Tavern,” a funny and touching semi-autobiographical play by Tom Dudzick.
On stage from July 11 to Aug. 11, the show depicts the real and often comical struggles of the Pazinski Family, who live in a tiny apartment above their neighborhood bar. Fall in love with precocious 12-year-old Rudy, who tells his ruler-wielding teacher, Sister Clarissa, his plans to “shop around for a more fun religion."
Theatre at the Center also hosts Comedy Nights, which also offer a meal option.
In April, comedian Karen Rontowski, who has appeared on "The Late Show with David Letterman," Sirius Satellite Radio, Comedy Central and more, brought her stand-up act to TATC.
Summer Comedy Nights are scheduled for June 14 and Sept. 6, with comedians to be determined. Tickets are available for dinner and show package or the show only, and there's a cash bar.
Pat Tomasulo, WGN-TV’s sports anchor and “Man of the People,” brings his stand-up comedy to TATC at 8 p.m. June 22.
At 2:30 June 23, master magician Dennis Watkins will amaze. The award-winning and third generation magician recently appeared on the popular “Fool Us” television show, hosted by magicians Penn & Teller.
Though some of the comedy routines may include adult language and themes, there are plenty of diversions geared to kids, with performances by the Theatre for Young Audiences.
“Little Red Riding Hood,” with its requisite happy ending at grandmother’s house, was performed in April.
“The show re-visited the morals and familiar sayings of don’t talk to strangers, don’t stray from the path, and addressed bullying by the wolf,” said producer Charles Misovye. “All of our shows are presented in an educational and entertaining way; we call it ‘an edu-taining experience.’ ”
Also last month, kids donned the costumes of their favorite storybook royalty for the TYA’s annual Prince and Princess Party. Activities included mini makeovers, art projects, face painting, games and photos, which were sponsored by local businesses and supervised by South Shore Arts volunteers.
Upcoming TYA shows and events include “The Princess and the Pea” June 23, as part of the Family Arts Festival.
“This is the 10th anniversary of the Family Arts Festival, where we will announce the four big title shows for the next year,” noted Misovye. “Many of the activities are free so kids can experience the world of art and creativity hands on.”
A collaboration among SSA, the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, Trama Catering and TATC, the Family Arts Festival will host Reggy, the Mascot Hall of Fame's very own mascot, and include music, art projects, face painting, balloon art, theater games, backstage tours and free popcorn.
The TYA Imagination Discovery Series Aug. 3 is an “opportunity for families to come together before school starts,” Misovye said. The play “Jack and the Beanstalk” will be performed, and raffle tickets for show-related prizes will be on sale.
In addition, children’s author Rochelle Lazauskus will introduce her new book, “Moey’s Day at the Farm,” a sequel to “Moey’s Big Backyard," published last year. Books signed by the author will be available for purchase.