On tap

Upcoming productions

May 2-June 2: “Dames at Sea”

July 11-Aug. 11: “Over the Tavern”

Sept. 12-Oct. 13: “The Pajama Game”

Events and concerts

May 7: Purdue Varsity Glee Club

June 9: Switchback Americana.

June 14: Comedy Night — comedian to be determined

June 15: "Aretha Franklin: Queen of Soul," a tribute to the late soul singer

June 22: “Man of the People”: Pat Tomasulo.

June 23: Master magician Dennis Watkins.

Aug. 24: “We’ve Only Just Begun,” the songs of Karen Carpenter

Aug. 25: “A Man and His Prostate,” featuring Ed Asner. Meet and Greet packages and drinks available.

Sept. 6: Comedy Night — comedian to be determined

Theatre for Young Audiences

June 23: “The Princess and the Pea” and Family Arts Festival

Aug. 3: “Jack & the Beanstalk” and Imagination Discovery Series.

Holiday brunch

(Mother’s Day and Father’s Day)

Adults $30; children 4-11, $15; younger than 4, $4.

Champagne, coffee, tea and iced tea are included; soda and alcoholic beverages available at additional cost. Gratuity extra.

Reservations required: 219-836-1930

See the Theatre at the Center website at theatreatthecenter.com for a complete listing of events and ticket prices. Call 219-836-3258 for group rates.