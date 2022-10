'There are ways to help': Prosecutor urges community to learn to identify signs of domestic violence

Bernard Carter Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said domestic abuse is something to be aware of every month, but National Domestic Violence Awareness mo…

LAKE COUNTY — In Indiana, more than 42% of women and 27% of men experience some form of intimate partner violence in their lifetime, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter shared several tips with the public in a statement released Friday on how the community can identify signs of domestic violence and what can be done to combat it.

Domestic violence can take many forms, Carter said. Domestic violence can include physical, verbal, sexual or psychological abuse — such as stalking, harassment or intimidation.

Those who experience this violence will often neglect to report it. Some might feel trapped, rely on their partner for such basic needs as housing, or think others will not believe them, the statement said.

"Too often, domestic violence goes unreported for a variety of reasons," Carter said. "But there are ways to help."

Carter said signs of physical abuse are often easier to spot, such as bruises, black eyes or unexplained injuries. Other signs of physical or emotional abuse can include abrupt personality changes, loss of self-esteem, constantly checking in with their partner for approval, frequently changing plans and not visiting family or friends.

"Make sure to safely check in on your friends, family, neighbors and acquaintances and understand the signs of potential abuse. If you think someone you know may be suffering from abuse, don’t be silent."

In March, Indiana passed Senate Bill 70, which adds a possible charge of obstruction of justice against anyone who tells a witness to lie or not show up to a court proceeding during the investigation of or during a pending domestic violence or child abuse case.

"Many survivors are bullied into not cooperating by their abuser or the abuser’s family members," Carter said. "This new law should help address that behavior and further protect survivors."

According to the statement, the public bears responsibility for identifying signs of abuse and eradicating domestic violence from the community.

"I want you to know that our office takes these kinds of cases very seriously and will do our best to ensure Lake County is not a place where domestic abusers can get away with their crimes," Carter said.

The number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233 and is available 24/7. Local programs in the Region can be found in the Find Help column at icadvinc.org.