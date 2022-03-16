'They are fighting for their lives': Ukraine native speaks at Hobart prayer vigil

HOBART — Ukraine native Victoria Granter said "it hurts her heart" to see what is going on in her homeland.

Granter was one of several people who spoke Tuesday at a Night of Community Prayer for Ukraine at Festival Park in Hobart.

"Please continue to pray for Ukraine. They are fighting for their lives," Granter said.

Those speaking at the event, including representatives from two U.S Senators and a U.S. Congressman, sat inside the Revelli Bandshell which fronts Lake George.

The dozens of attendees at the event sat on folding chairs or blankets spread out in the nearby grassy area.

A group representing Ukraine, including Granter's mother, grandmother and daughter, sat at the side of the bandshell in the midst of yellow and blue Ukrainian flags. Some carried small yellow and blue flags while others had in front of them signs of their support for their homeland.

Mayor Brian Snedecor, who gave the welcoming address, said: "This didn't come out of the mayor's office but out of the community."

"I had people in the community tell us that we needed to do something for the people of the Ukraine so I reached out to ministers and others," Snedecor said.

Snedecor said he heard the hurt from those in the community he spoke with and that's why he wanted to go forward with holding a night of community prayer.

"This is very close to us. We hurt when others hurt," Snedecor said.

Other religious leaders who spoke and offered prayers included Dr. Dale Combs of the Jubilee Worship Center; Pastor Sam Abbott of the Crossings of Northwest Indiana; Pastor Ryan McDowell of the Hobart Assembly; Pastor Mike Southworth of Cornerstone Community; Pastor J.J. Hairston of Barrington Ridge Baptist Church and Pastor Nathan Riley of the Eternal Word Worship Center.

Craig Brooks performed on the bagpipes; Rebecca McDowell sang the national anthem and Evonne Carter Williams, a hospital chaplain, sang "Amazing Grace."

Granter, 37, said she came with her family to the United States from Ukraine 16 years ago at age 11. She is married to Steve Granter and the mother of two children: Alyssa, 9, and Mason, 6.

Granter still has family and friends who live in Ukraine and she and her family returned there most recently in 2018 to baptize their daughter.

"It's a special place for us," Granter said.

Granter gave a history of the war and strife her native country has gone through and spoke lovingly of her mother and grandmother, who is currently here from Ukraine, and all that they had gone through.

"My family survived," Granter said.

Father Volodymyr Kushnir, priest at the St. Josaphat Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church in Munster, said "prayer is the strongest weapon we have to use everyday."

Kushnir said he hears every day from those in this country wanting to know and living in fear to find out whether or not their loved ones in Ukraine are dead or alive.

"We pray the war stops soon," Kushnir said.

Abbott asked for the children in attendance at the event to come forward.

"You are representing the children of the Ukraine," Abbott said.

Abbott prayed for the children in Ukraine including the refugees.

"These are our children. When they hurt we hurt. Our hearts hurt for the children of the Ukraine," Abbott said.

Those who came to join the Hobart community in prayer included Portage Mayor Sue Lynch and a friend, Donna Pleasant.

"We're here to support those in the Ukraine," Lynch said.

She said Portage will host a community prayer night for Ukraine at 6 p.m. on March 28 at Founder's Square.

