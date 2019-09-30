HOBART — It was breast enhancement advice Ann M. Peters was seeking when she visited her doctor in 1977.
Instead, after the doctor did a biopsy on a lump he discovered in Peters' breast, she later learned she had stage 2 metastatic breast cancer.
"Sometimes the most unexpected experiences can happen," Peters said.
Peters, president and founder of the Pink Ribbon Society, addressed some 700 attendees on Sunday at the 18th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon held at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center.
The event featured a catered lunch as well as messages of hope from breast cancer survivors. Decorative pink hats were used as table centerpieces and many of the attendees wore pink outfits with shoes and jewelry to match.
"We want to help people right here and right now," Peters said.
Maura Rowley, who served as the event's master of ceremonies, said Peters wanted a way to give back to the community and those dealing with breast cancer.
"And so in 2001 the Pink Ribbon Society was born," Rowley said.
The Pink Ribbon Society raises funds for Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties and intends its efforts to support women and men affected by breast cancer. To date, it has raised around $550,000 for people and organizations.
Some of the organization's programs include Bundles of Hope, care bags provided to newly diagnosed breast cancer patients; United Health Services, Breast Health Programs, the underwriting of cancer screening for uninsured, under insured and those who don't have the means to pay; the Pink Ribbon Wig Reimbursement Program, the underwriting of wigs for cancer patients and more.
"No one fights alone. We are here for you," Peters said.
The event also honored 12 cancer survivors who are featured in the Pink Ribbon Society 2020 Calendar — each month featuring the honoree's story. This year's survivors ranged from 3 to 25 years of survivorship and were nominated for consideration by their friends, family members or co-workers.
Tina Chip, 48, named Ms. December in the calendar, said she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer at age 22.
"They thought I was too young. I was dismissed," Chip said.
Chip said she persevered and counts herself to be a breast cancer survivor more than 25 years later.
She said her message to attendees is that breast cancer can happen to someone at any age, to those of any ethnic background and those with no family history of the disease.
"Eighty percent of those diagnosed have no family history," Chip said.
Nancy Fleener, 83, Ms. September, said she was diagnosed with breast cancer 14 years ago.
Fleener ended up undergoing some 36 radiation treatments.
"Every day is a new day," Fleener said.
Fleener sat next to her granddaughter, Randalynn Fleener, one of three family members who nominated her to be featured on the calendar.
"She deserves the recognition. Everyone should hear her story," her granddaughter said.
Others on the calendar included Joanne Holiday, Ms. January; Lori Equihua, Ms. February; Constance Wilkins, Ms. March; Angela Hernandez, Ms. April; Nona Bandy, Ms. May; Robin Curtis, Ms. June; Beverly Armenta, Ms. July; Tracy Clark, Ms. August; Dora Walker, Ms. October and Jan Wasieleski, Ms. November.
In addition, 25 Celebrity Servers, prominent community leaders/volunteers, also were paired with experienced Avalon staff members to serve lunch to the attendees.
For more information about Pink Ribbon Society, call 219-472-0704 or go to pinkribbonsociety.org.