Valparaiso led the Region in rainfall totals over the weekend with just more than 8 ½ inches falling between Friday and Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
But Mayor Jon Costas said other than a few reports of fallen trees and perhaps some isolated water problems in homes, the city came out of it mostly unscathed.
"The ground was pretty thirsty," he said.
In addition to the dry conditions, the city benefited from the many stormwater improvement projects it has undertaken, Costas said. This left the near west side in much better shape than in years past.
"We're glad," he said. "It could have been worse."
The heavy rainfall overnight Friday and Saturday did cause some flooding headaches in Crown Point, resulting in nearly 50 water-related calls, according to Fire Chief Dave Crane.
Calls involved flooded roadways and submerged vehicles, in addition to water in homes, he said. There were also lots of utility problems.
The city's Edgewater subdivision was particularly hard hit, with water rising as much as 3 and 4 feet in the basements of some homes.
Only a handful of power outages were reported among NIPSCO customers across the Region Sunday evening, which was down dramatically from the more than 34,000 customers across northern Indiana who were left in the dark during Friday's storm, according to the company's power outage website.
Rainfall over the two days varied widely across the Region. Dyer trailed Valparaiso with just more than 7 inches of rain, followed by Crown Point and Portage at 6 inches each, according to the weather service. Hobart, Schererville and Munster all had less than 6 inches of rain.
Flood warnings remained in effect Sunday along the Little Calumet River in the area of Hohman Avenue in Munster and further to the west in Thornton, Illinois, the weather service said.
The Kankakee River remained below the minor flood level of 10 ½ feet, but the area near the LaPorte/Starke county line was being watched closely Sunday as it hovered just under 10 feet, said Scott Pelath, executive director of the recently-renamed Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission.
"There's been a lot of rain so the levels are going to rise," he said.
The water levels have been lower this summer, which lessened the impact of the weekend's heavy rainfall, Pelath said. But the current levels show how quickly that can change, he said.
The remaining scattered rainfall is predicted to move out of the area Sunday and should be replaced the first part of the week by hot and humid conditions, according to the weather service.