GARY — The Gary Community School Corp. has no intention of selling its collection of art stored in Chicago.
That was new emergency manager Pete Morikis’ message to concerned parents, residents and art enthusiasts at a meeting called Wednesday night by Morikis and the Gary mayor.
“This is bigger than artwork, this is about our kids,” Morikis said after Gary parent Kim Kimble stood before a couple dozen attendees of the meeting in the West Side Leadership Academy Auditorium.
She described overcrowding in the schools her two children have attended since kindergarten and described her concern for a seeming revolving door of teachers and principals in the district.
“I want every one of my kids that walks into a Gary school each and every day to walk in with pride, to walk in knowing there are adults and individuals that love them and care about them,” Morikis said, assuring the audience, “There will be a discussion before anything is done with the artwork in storage.”
Morikis said his primary goal in auctioning the school’s assets is to sell unused filing cabinets, desks and chairs from Gary school buildings that are currently unoccupied. But, for several, the district's intention to sell a model "Chicago Picasso" piece came as a point of contention.
Gary Community School Corp. has owned the Picasso replica since 1970 and has displayed the wooden model for years in the Gary Career Center gym.
The original Picasso model was given to American Bridge at Gary Works to sculpt the full-scale “Chicago Picasso.” After the Chicago Picasso’s final installation, the piece sat in storage for some time before its donation to the Gary district.
Gary Community School Corp. and Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson organized the Thursday night community forum at West Side Leadership Academy following the school district’s extension of an online auction deadline set for Gary schools’ prized wooden Picasso model.
The extension was set after the district was found to not have properly notified the mayor of specific assets intended for auction.
The auction for the Picasso model, posted through Valparaiso-based Kraft Auction Service, was initially intended to close Thursday, but was extended after the piece was listed online as sold as recently as Tuesday.
A new deadline for the contested piece has been set for March 15, the district’s deputy chief of staff Amy Marsh said on Tuesday.
City Councilwoman Rebecca Wyatt, D-1st, used the Wednesday night meeting as an opportunity to make a final plea in favor of keeping the Gary Picasso replica local.
"I don't think that we should sell off the city's history," Wyatt said. "I don't think it's going to make much difference in the financial burden."
This wasn't the auction's first extension. The school district extended its original deadline last month after discussion with the city mayor led to concerns the district did not provide proper notice of the Picasso model's intended sale.
The Picasso model has been a point of contention for the cash-strapped district, which has auctioned off several art collection pieces, equipment and unused supplies in recent months following the state’s takeover of the district in 2017.
State law with the takeover required that Gary schools provide a 30-day notice to the city’s mayor before any district property is sold. In the case of the Picasso model, the Gary mayor was given notice, but not an itemized list. Although, this list is not required by law.
A Belgian art collector’s $20,000 bid placed for the item last month was presumed the winner of the auction before its original extension. Officials now say that bid is still in play.
Residents, historians and art enthusiasts expressed similar dismay after former Gary emergency manager Peggy Hinckley began auctioning off historically significant assets last year, including a bronze bust of noted educator William A. Wirt sculpted by Chicago artist Emory P. Seidel.
Those opposed to the bust's sale argued it should have been donated to a local museum rather than auctioned publicly.
But for Kimble, the Gary mother, the talk of preserving the district's art paled in comparison to the needs of her children's education.
"If you have to sell a Picasso," Kimble said, "sell it."