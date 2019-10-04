MERRILLVILLE — The Lake Area United Way is taking the leap again this year with a unique and hair-raising fundraiser that will be roping in Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Participants in the Northwest Indiana Over The Edge fundraising event Oct. 12, which is sponsored by The Times, will rappel from the roof of the Centier Centre building in Merrillville and drop 80 feet to their awaiting family and friends, said LAUW President and CEO Lisa Daugherty.
This is the second year for the event and it will be held in conjunction with Tradewinds, Mental Health America Northwest Indiana, Foodbank of Northwest Indiana, Meals on Wheels and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana, she said.
"We wanted something that is really different — that it is," Daugherty said of the event idea.
Each of the participating agencies have teams and the individual members are required to raise at least $1,000 to take part in the event, she said. Each participating agency will keep the money they generate from their teams.
The focus of the fundraiser is on helping struggling working families, she said.
"That was the common theme for us," Daugherty said.
Holcomb will participate as a member of the Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana team to raise awareness of continued local efforts to reduce infant mortality.
"Last year, Governor Holcomb invited our organization to keep the lines of communication open regarding our focus on education, prevention, and early intervention as a means to address adverse childhood experiences and positively impact infant mortality rates in Northwest Indiana," MHANWI President and CEO Andrea Sherwin said.
"I’m not sure the Governor expected his invitation to result in being asked to go five stories Over The Edge, but we are thrilled to announce that he has accepted the challenge with excitement and enthusiasm," she said. "We are beyond excited to have the Governor’s support and look forward to cheering him on!"
MHANWI has been recipient of grant dollars awarded by the Indiana State Department of Health to support free programs and services that aid in the reduction of infant mortality, according to the group. Those services include home visitation, prenatal support, infant care and safety, early childhood development, school- and home-based support for teen parents, postpartum support groups, smoking cessation, parent coaching, school readiness, and positive parenting techniques based in building protective factors.
The group served nearly 3,500 families in 2018 and conducted more than 15,000 home visits throughout Northwest Indiana.
"When it comes to the welfare of children, we are proud to collaborate and work with a vital network of individuals and organizations dedicated to Governor Holcomb’s infant mortality initiatives," Sherwin said. "We'll be cheering Governor Holcomb on as he rappels for the safety and security of our smallest citizens — our children."
Daugherty said she too is taking part in this year's event.
"I can't decide if I'm excited or apprehensive," she said.
Also taking part this year are Chicago Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk and Reggy, mascot for the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting.
This year's event will feature food vendors and a kid's zone to entertain young people while waiting for participants to undergo an hour of training before their trip over the edge, Daugherty said.