UPDATE: Power restored after widespread outages in Chesterton, Munster
alert urgent

NIPSCO stock
Provided

Power was restored in Chesterton and Munster after earlier power outages that affected over 1,900 NIPSCO customers in both towns.

The outage in Chesterton was caused by a tree that had fallen down about 3:55 a.m. at the intersection of Dickinson Road and Porter Avenue and in Munster by an issue at a nearby substation, said NIPSCO spokeswoman Megan Henning.

About 22 customers in Chesterton were still without power about 6:45 a.m., Henning said, adding that crews were working "as quickly and safely as possible" to restore their power.

NIPSCO's real-time outage map showed about 7 a.m. that Michigan City had about 256  without power, LaPorte had about 79, and Westville about 188.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

Some communities in Lake County had only a handful of outages around the same time, NIPSCO reported.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates.

