{{featured_button_text}}
Beach safety stock

A Whihala Beach lifeguard pulls swimming buoys from Lake Michigan earlier this month.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

LAKE COUNTY — With waves expected to reach 3 to 5 feet, a beach hazard statement has been issued by the National Weather Service Monday for all Lake Michigan beaches in Lake County, starting at 7 a.m.

The NWS statement — which remains in effect until 7 p.m. this evening — encourages beach visitors to stay out of the water due to the dangerous swimming conditions presented by the strong rip and structural currents.

Gallery: Severe weather in Northwest Indiana

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.