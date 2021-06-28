Thunderstorm, potential flooding threat continues across Region

Hazardous weather is predicted across the Region Monday bringing thunderstorms and winds of up to 60 mph and an elevated flood risk, according to the National Weather Service.

"Scattered thunderstorms with torrential downpours and gusty winds will develop this afternoon," NWS said.

A flash flood watch is in effect for portions of Northwest Indiana and northern Illinois until Tuesday evening.

"The strongest storms today will produce torrential downpours with the threat for flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways," the NWS said. "Winds strong enough to down tree limbs cannot be ruled out, either."

On Early Friday, water pooling on Interstate 80/94, particularly in the westbound lanes between Cline and Kennedy avenues, caused issues for drivers, Indiana State Police said.

When there is water on the road, drivers who see debris or water covering the road should turn around and seek an alternate route, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District.

"Treat traffic signals that are out as four-way stops, and never drive over downed power lines," INDOT said. "Take it slow out there, as there is a serious risk of hydroplaning and reduced visibility during the heaviest rainfall."