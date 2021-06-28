 Skip to main content
Thunderstorm, potential flooding threat continues across Region
alert urgent

This crash is an example of what can happen when a flash flood happens across a roadway or a drain becomes backed up, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield has said.

Hazardous weather is predicted across the Region Monday bringing thunderstorms and winds of up to 60 mph and an elevated flood risk, according to the National Weather Service.

"Scattered thunderstorms with torrential downpours and gusty winds will develop this afternoon," NWS said.

A flash flood watch is in effect for portions of Northwest Indiana and northern Illinois until Tuesday evening.

"The strongest storms today will produce torrential downpours with the threat for flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways," the NWS said. "Winds strong enough to down tree limbs cannot be ruled out, either."

On Early Friday, water pooling on Interstate 80/94, particularly in the westbound lanes between Cline and Kennedy avenues, caused issues for drivers, Indiana State Police said.

When there is water on the road, drivers who see debris or water covering the road should turn around and seek an alternate route, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District.

"Treat traffic signals that are out as four-way stops, and never drive over downed power lines," INDOT said. "Take it slow out there, as there is a serious risk of hydroplaning and reduced visibility during the heaviest rainfall."

Drivers who encounter downed trees or power lines, traffic signals on state routes that aren't working should report them as quickly as possible to INDOT's 24/7 customer service center by calling 855-463-6848 or by visiting www.indot4u.com.

The risk of storms and flooding continues throughout the week, the NWS said.

"A mostly dry night is expected tonight, with a repeat of performance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon," according to the NWS.

To keep updated on weather-related alerts and announcements, go to the National Weather Service site at forecast.weather.gov and check out safety tips on flooding, storms, tornadoes and more, go to www.weather.gov/safety.

