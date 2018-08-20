Thunderstorms expected Monday; high waves on Lake Michigan likely Tuesday

Swimming conditions Monday, just days after two teenagers drowned in separate cases at Indiana Dunes State Park, could be life-threatening in Chicago on Monday but more mild along the Northwest Indiana shoreline.
That's because of winds out of the northeast Monday, said Amy Seeley, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Romeoville office.
Forecasters likely will issue a warning Tuesday about beach conditions in Lake and Porter counties as the wind direction shifts, she said.
Malik Freeman, 14, of Aurora, Illinois, and Joshua Torres, 10, of Chicago, died after they were pulled from the water Saturday at Indiana Dunes State Park. They were the fifth and sixth people to die this year in Northwest Indiana lakes and ponds.
However, before increasingly life-threatening conditions develop at Northwest Indiana beaches, thunderstorms could create hazards.
Thunderstorms Monday could arrive in southwest Lake County by 11 a.m. and move northeast across the Region, according to the Weather Service.
Heavy rain, winds of up to 30 mph and occasional lightning were expected.
The initial line of storms was expected to weaken as it moved through the area, but more storms were expected Monday afternoon and evening.
In LaPorte County, where the National Weather Service for Northern Indiana issues weather statements, a beach hazards statement is in effect from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday evening.
North winds of 15 to 25 mph were expected Tuesday afternoon and later diminish to 10 to 20 mph from the north northwest.
Waves could build to 6 to 10 feet Tuesday and continue at 5 to 8 feet Tuesday night, forecasters said.
People should stay out of Lake Michigan when conditions are dangerous. Rip currents, or powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, occur most often at low spots or breaks in sandbars.
Structural currents form along piers where longshore currents and wave actions flow into the structure and can sweep swimmers into deeper water along the pier.