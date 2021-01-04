Tiffany Haddish donates 100 suitcases to Northwest Indiana foster children

GARY — Shanell Manuel was watching television in October when she heard actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish share she grew up in the foster care system.
Manuel, a foster care specialist supervisor for Lake County with the Indiana Department of Child Services, heard the story from Haddish's appearance on "Who Wants to be a Millionaire," and reached out, hoping to secure suitcases for local children in foster care.
"She talked about taking your personal belongings, your everything, your prized possessions, and put it in a trash bag — that represents trash, right?" Manuel said.
Haddish's story resonated with Manuel, who has worked with the Department of Child Services (DCS) for nearly two decades.
"I'm just listening to her story, and then something just when she said those words, 'I moved from one home to the next home to the next home, and I was in garbage bags,'" Manuel recalled recently, noting she didn't know Haddish grew up in the foster care system.
"I've been in this agency for 18 years. I have been taking children out of homes and moving them to other homes, and when I see those garbage bags. It's unfortunate that we still have to do that."
So, Manuel sent an email, and also placed a call, to the She Ready Foundation, founded by Haddish, which aims to "protect, provide resources, and ensure normalcy for foster children," according to its website.
A couple of weeks later, Manuel received a call from Tiffany Haddish's publicist, asking how the Foundation could help.
Manuel's mind went straight to securing at least 100 suitcases for the older youth DCS serves in Northwest Indiana.
"Here in Lake County we have 78 older youth. In Porter County, we have like 47. So, I go, if we can at least get a hundred bags, we can definitely satisfy Lake County," Manuel said.
In November, there were 747 children in foster care in Lake County; 148 in LaPorte County; 113 in Porter County; 37 in Jasper County; and 24 in Newton County, according to data provided by Indiana Department of Child Services.
Before Thanksgiving, Manuel heard the news: 100 suitcases would be on their way to the Lake County DCS office in Gary. The suitcases began to arrive on Dec. 11 and were distributed during DCS' Christmas event on Dec. 19.
Ellis Dumas, Indiana Department of Child Services Regional Manager for Lake County, said the local DCS office was able to spread Christmas cheer to more than 400 children this year — beyond giving out suitcases filled with gifts, such as new clothes, shoes and soft blankets.
"(The) suitcases were one aspect of it, for our older youth," Dumas said. "Often, it's hard to buy gifts for teenagers in general. So to be able to give them something that they're going to be tangibly using is always phenomenal and awesome — Miss Haddish made that possible."
Dumas noted the suitcases are more than a piece of luggage for the children who received them.
"The suitcases in themselves, and who they came from Miss Haddish, Tiffany Haddish, is a sentiment to our foster children that there's success, and support out there," Dumas said. "That people who have been in your shoes, who want to help, and who conquered what you think is probably an awful situation to be going through (are there)."