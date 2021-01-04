Tiffany Haddish donates 100 suitcases to Northwest Indiana foster children

GARY — Shanell Manuel was watching television in October when she heard actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish share she grew up in the foster care system.

Manuel, a foster care specialist supervisor for Lake County with the Indiana Department of Child Services, heard the story from Haddish's appearance on "Who Wants to be a Millionaire," and reached out, hoping to secure suitcases for local children in foster care.

"She talked about taking your personal belongings, your everything, your prized possessions, and put it in a trash bag — that represents trash, right?" Manuel said.

Haddish's story resonated with Manuel, who has worked with the Department of Child Services (DCS) for nearly two decades.

"I'm just listening to her story, and then something just when she said those words, 'I moved from one home to the next home to the next home, and I was in garbage bags,'" Manuel recalled recently, noting she didn't know Haddish grew up in the foster care system.

"I've been in this agency for 18 years. I have been taking children out of homes and moving them to other homes, and when I see those garbage bags. It's unfortunate that we still have to do that."