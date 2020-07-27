Time served, poor health argued for Buncich release

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Former Lake County Sheriff John Buncich has suffered enough, his defense attorney claims.

Kerry C. Connor, who won a reduction in Buncich’s convictions last year, now argues in a new 17-page court memorandum Buncich should be released from federal prison after having served 30 months for bribery and fraud.

She is making her argument to U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody, who has scheduled an Aug. 5 resentencing hearing for the man who previously was Lake County’s highest elected law enforcement officer.

Former U.S. Attorney David Capp charged Buncich in 2016 with soliciting bribes from towing firms doing business with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The following year, a federal court jury convicted Buncich of six felony counts of bribery and wire fraud on evidence that included hours of video and audio recordings and testimony of how the former sheriff’s political fundraising had become a solicitation of bribery to towing firms working for county police.

Moody imposed a 188-month sentence Jan. 16, 2018, on the 74-year-old Buncich, who is currently housed in a U.S. Bureau of Prison medical center in Springfield, Missouri and is not scheduled for release for another 11 years.