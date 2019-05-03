INDIANAPOLIS — The Times brought home four awards Friday from the Indiana Associated Press Media Editors annual dinner.
Dan Riordan took first place for Best Headline Writing for “It’s Oscar’s night in sheriff’s primary.” Doug Ross won third in that category for “Officers’ charity efforts become big, hairy deal.”
Giles Bruce, Bill Dolan and Bob Kasarda earned third place in Best Investigative Reporting for their work on “The Region’s deadliest roads.”
John Watkins received third place in Best Feature Photo for his image, “Embracing Peace.”