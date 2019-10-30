{{featured_button_text}}
Trick-or-treat
Times file photo

With Halloween festivities just around the corner, Indiana State Police have provided 10 tips to ensure a fun, safe holiday.

Here's what you need to know before trick-or-treating:

  1. Check the time and dates for trick-or-treating in your community.
  2. Have a flashlight, glow stick or other reflective material on costumes to increase visibility. 
  3. Always trick-or-treat with an adult or in a group setting. Make sure to use the buddy system when going from house to house.
  4. Walk on the sidewalks and not in the road. Make sure to look both directions when crossing the street.
  5. Only trick-or-treat at houses you trust and where the porch light is turned on.
  6. Only wear masks that allow you to easily see where you are going.
  7. Only accept treats at the doorway of a house. Never enter a stranger's home. 
  8. If someone is separated from a group while trick-or-treating, have them stay put and ask an adult for help.
  9. Always have an adult inspect candy before its eaten.
  10. Motorists should drive with extra caution and slow down in areas were trick-or-treating is happening.

"Although everyone loves to get lots of candy, the most important thing is safety," police said. "Have fun and stay warm this weekend!"

Thursday's forecast shows a mix of rain and snow — less than 1 inch predicted in Lake County — before 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures range from 25-45 degrees, with wind speeds as high as 30 mph.

Trick-or-treating hours in the Region:

