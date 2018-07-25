LAKE COUNTY — A tire rolled off a Ford Expedition causing a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 80, leaving two people injured and closing the roadway for a period of time Tuesday evening.
Police said the crash also closed the three left lanes of westbound I-80 at the 11.1 mile marker, about a mile east of the Broadway exit in Gary.
The accident occurred shortly before 6 p.m.
According to the preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police Trooper Eric Madry, a 1998 Ford Expedition, driven by Rumaldo Dela Cerda, 39, of Cicero, Illinois, was westbound on I-80/94 when it lost a right rear tire.
The tire rolled east into the westbound lanes and hit a 2015 Lexus, driven by Soraya Torabi, 62, of Munster, who was in the left middle lane.
The tire continued east where a 2001 Freightliner semi, driven by Kestutis Packevicius, 52, of Woodridge, Illinois, also in the left middle lane tried to avoid hitting the tire but struck it.
The Freightliner then jack-knifed and was hit by another semi, driven by Shakil Ahmed, 50, of Ontario, Canada.
Both Dela Cerda and Torabi were not injured. Packevicius and Ahmed were both taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary with non-life threatening injuries.
Three left lanes were closed for clean-up of the crash and the investigation.
Assisting were Troopers John Landowski, Alissa Partyka and Thomas Maymi, Hoosier Helpers, Gary Fire and EMS and Waffco Towing.