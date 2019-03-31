VALPARAISO — United Way of Porter County has announced Todd Leeth as the 2019-2020 campaign chair for the organization.
“There is no better way to financially support charitable organizations in Porter County than doing so through the United Way,” Leeth said. He is an attorney and partner with Hoeppner, Wagner and Evans, located in Valparaiso and Merrillville, where he practices real estate and land use law.
“United Way ensures that my contributions go to organizations who best respond to the needs of our communities," Leeth said. "As a previous member of United Way’s board of directors, I saw firsthand how the United Way of Porter County works closely with their partner agencies to meet community needs in Northwest Indiana with every resource available. No one can do this work alone, so United Way pulls those agencies together to tackle the complex problems.”
“Our campaign chair must be a true leader in the community and passionate about making families in our community more financially stable,” said Kim Olesker, president and CEO of United Way of Porter County. “We know that Todd’s leadership and the commitment of his campaign cabinet team will help United Way gain early momentum in our community impact goals.”