Top school official being forced out in Crown Point; district likely to be sued

CROWN POINT — The leader of one of the state's best performing school districts is being forced from her post without cause, and she's getting ready to fight the ouster, her attorney told The Times.

Word of the ouster came in the form of a letter via email Thursday to Teresa A. Eineman, who has been superintendent of Crown Point public schools for 15 prolific years, her Whiting-based attorney, Joseph Curosh Jr., said.

Eineman's contract is set to expire at the end of 2021.

But the letter, composed by a privately retained attorney on behalf of the school district, informed Eineman the school board was exercising its right under an early departure clause to end her contract without cause, Curosh said.

The letter told her she should vacate and stay off of school district property and have no communications with district employees, Curosh said.

"This is terrible -- worse than terrible," said Curosh, noting that Crown Point continues to be among the elite-performing districts in the state in terms of test scores and academic achievement.

Eineman ushered in and maintained that success, and school board members appear to be pushing her out with no just reason and potentially in violation of state law, Curosh said.