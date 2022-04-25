 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tourism agency hires Crown Point Mayor David Uran as next president and CEO

  • Updated
  • 0
Uran

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority moved to hire Crown Point Mayor David Uran as its next president and CEO.

The longtime Crown Point mayor will replace Speros Batistatos, whose contract expired at the end of 2021. The board opted not to renew the longtime executive because of concerns over ballooning compensation and clashes with the board over how federal grant money was spent.

Uran was elected to four terms as mayor of Crown Point, winning in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019. He manages 190 employees, a $27 million annual budget and municipal services to more than 30,000 residents.

He will step down as mayor to lead the Lake County tourism agency full-time, Board Chairman Andy Qunell said. The SSCVA works to attract visitors, sports tournaments, conventions, conferences and special events to Indiana's second-biggest county, where tourism is estimated to have a $980 million a year annual impact.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

