STOCK_Schererville Town Hall

Schererville Town Hall

 John J. Watkins, The Times

SCHERERVILLE — Town officials have issued a precautionary boil water advisory Monday afternoon due to the weekend storms, ending Wednesday.

Officials said the 91st Street water tower was struck by lightning sometime Friday or Saturday. This caused severe damage to various electrical components, which might have lead to a drop in water system pressure to below 20 PSI.

The pressure drop occurred at 12:30 a.m. Monday and was rectified quickly, officials said. The affected areas include those located south of U.S. 30 and east of Cline Avenue.

"Water for human and animal consumption should be brought to a boil for 5 minutes before using," officials said. "Again, this is a precautionary measure. We have no reason to believe there has been any contamination (to) your water supply."

Check back at nwi.com for more information as this story develops.

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.