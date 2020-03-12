Town planners table subdivision prelim plat approval

Town Planning Director Thomas Vander Woude explained that granting preliminary plat approval enables the petitioner to begin work on infrastructure. Final plat approval would have to be approved later.

Twelve years after the flooding that drenched the town, Magsaysay said, cleanup is not complete. Citing low areas and ground containing clay, Magsaysay noted trees falling in the area as another sign of water.

Citing a “pond in my yard,” Rudy Higgins noted, “I don’t want water sitting in my backyard all the time.”

Michael Bacino was among several residents bemoaning the lack of cul de sacs in the project. He cited reports showing that cul de sacs do attract potential homebuyers.

Rachel Branagan, an architect and mother of two, questioned the types of homes to be built. She and others aired concerns about “cookie-cutter” homes.

In all, 15 people addressed the public hearing, questioning the quality of existing infrastructure, dating back to the 1970s, to be used on the project.

Engineer Don Torrenga, speaking for developer David Katona, said original plans called for cul de sacs, but they were dropped following meetings with the town’s site plan review committee.