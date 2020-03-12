Town planners table subdivision prelim plat approval

MUNSTER — Following residents’ concerns about water and other issues, the Plan Commission voted Tuesday to defer preliminary plat approval on a 25-lot subdivision.
Fairway Addition, located at 8105-8250 Castle Dr., is bounded to the west by White Oak Avenue and to the east by Oakwood Avenue. Remonstrators at the public hearing complained about current area flooding only being worsened by this subdivision. They also commented on the lack of cul de sacs in the plans.
After a motion to approve the preliminary plat approval was not seconded, Plan Commission Member Steve Tulowitzki said that, after hearing concerns, he moved to table the matter until next month to meet with all concerned parties to address the plans. Tulowitzki added that commission members had not had enough time to consider the matter.
The motion passed 5-1, with Chairman William F. Baker dissenting. Acknowledging all the citizens’ concerns, Baker said that, if done well, the subdivision would be a “benefit to the neighborhood.”
Residents had less positive comments.
Leon Kozlowski called the area’s existing retention pond “the worst in the town of Munster.”
Gail Magsaysay brought photos of area flooding, calling upon the commission to “sit on the development and see what happens.”
Town Planning Director Thomas Vander Woude explained that granting preliminary plat approval enables the petitioner to begin work on infrastructure. Final plat approval would have to be approved later.
Twelve years after the flooding that drenched the town, Magsaysay said, cleanup is not complete. Citing low areas and ground containing clay, Magsaysay noted trees falling in the area as another sign of water.
Citing a “pond in my yard,” Rudy Higgins noted, “I don’t want water sitting in my backyard all the time.”
Michael Bacino was among several residents bemoaning the lack of cul de sacs in the project. He cited reports showing that cul de sacs do attract potential homebuyers.
Rachel Branagan, an architect and mother of two, questioned the types of homes to be built. She and others aired concerns about “cookie-cutter” homes.
In all, 15 people addressed the public hearing, questioning the quality of existing infrastructure, dating back to the 1970s, to be used on the project.
Engineer Don Torrenga, speaking for developer David Katona, said original plans called for cul de sacs, but they were dropped following meetings with the town’s site plan review committee.
Torrenga said Katona proposed a number of water-related improvements, including raising manhole covers and increasing the retention pond’s capacity 30-40 percent. Regarding stormwater runoff, the engineer said the developer plans to meet and exceed standards. Potential homebuyers would also receive building and aesthetic guidelines.
In other business, the Plan Commission took the following actions:
• Approved two requests from Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, one for development plan approval a parking lot expansion and the other for preliminary plat approval for a three-lot commercial subdivision, both at 541 Otis Bowen Dr.
• Tabled, at the petitioner’s request, preliminary plat approval for a one-lot commercial subdivision to construct a 2,800-square-foot building for use as a café and parking lot at 407-411 Ridge Rd.