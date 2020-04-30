Township officials, community groups collaborate to feed Region seniors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORTH TOWNSHIP — North and Calumet Townships, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Catholic Charities Food Pantry and American Legion Post 369 in East Chicago have combined efforts to coordinate meal deliveries to hundreds of seniors over the past five weeks.

On March 19, North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan began gathering volunteers and coordinating food resources. Since then an army of volunteers and organization members has delivered meals to more than 1,000 seniors twice a week, according to a news release from North Township.

The efforts also include deliveries of food boxes to 200 seniors in North Township and Calumet Township twice a month.

“Both programs will continue as long as our seniors need the help and we can get the food,” Mrvan said. “Experts predict it will be at least a year before the virus is contained, meaning that seniors and those with pre-existing conditions will continue to be vulnerable. By delivering food to their doorsteps, they are kept out of harm’s way.”

Mrvan thanked the American Legion Post 396 volunteers, who delivered a truck full of Easter hams early this month and also expressed gratitude toward collaborators Victor Garcia of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and Catholic Charities Food Pantry.