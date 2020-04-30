Township officials, community groups collaborate to feed Region seniors

NORTH TOWNSHIP — North and Calumet Townships, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Catholic Charities Food Pantry and American Legion Post 369 in East Chicago have combined efforts to coordinate meal deliveries to hundreds of seniors over the past five weeks.
On March 19, North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan began gathering volunteers and coordinating food resources. Since then an army of volunteers and organization members has delivered meals to more than 1,000 seniors twice a week, according to a news release from North Township.
The efforts also include deliveries of food boxes to 200 seniors in North Township and Calumet Township twice a month.
“Both programs will continue as long as our seniors need the help and we can get the food,” Mrvan said. “Experts predict it will be at least a year before the virus is contained, meaning that seniors and those with pre-existing conditions will continue to be vulnerable. By delivering food to their doorsteps, they are kept out of harm’s way.”
Mrvan thanked the American Legion Post 396 volunteers, who delivered a truck full of Easter hams early this month and also expressed gratitude toward collaborators Victor Garcia of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and Catholic Charities Food Pantry.
“We try to help out where we can,” said Marty Dzieglowicz, former American Legion state commander and member of Post 369. “We had put in a big order for Easter hams long before COVID-19 changed our lives. As a group, we decided to donate them to North Township because we knew they would find their way to people who needed them most.”
Seniors and residents with disabilities in need of food and those interested in volunteering can call the North Township hotline at 219-306-1344.
Gallery: Protesters circle Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery: Protest outside Westville Correctional Facility
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.