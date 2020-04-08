Township trustees await pandemic's economic damage

Calumet Township Trustee Kim Robinson said, “I’m very clear with all of our staff, that if they feel ill, don’t come in. We have limited our customer access coming in. We are not having any more residents because we don’t have the resources for our emergency shelter.

“We still service Gary, Griffith and Calumet Township,” she added.

Coolspring Township Trustee Jackline Atwater said, “We provide assistance by working with clients over the phone. The office is closed to walk-ins. If they need to come anyway, we will go outside to their car. There is no surge in applications yet, but we are prepared when it does come.”

Cedar Creek Township Trustee Alice Dahl said, “There is no increase here yet. Next month will be different.”

There is a demand to provide food for those to elderly or disabled to do their own grocery shopping.

North Township Frank Mrvan and Strack & Van Til groceries partnered late last month to deliver more than 100 bags of groceries to East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Munster and Winfield residents.

Toth said he was also prepared to deliver groceries to Hanover residents unable to grocery shop.

Center Township Trustee Paul L. Bremer in Crown Point said, “We have an increase of calls for the food pantry. We bag it for them and they pick it up We have dried good and paper products. We have a good supply now, but I’m sure that will be depleted in time.”