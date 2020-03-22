TradeWinds to ramp up disposable mask, gown production

MERRILLVILLE — As the global coronavirus pandemic shifts business plans for many, locally-based TradeWinds plans to step up to the challenge.
Beginning next week, the TradeWinds' team plans to amp up production of disposable masks and gowns critically needed in the health care industry to both treat and fight the spread of COVID-19.
CEO Jon Gold said the shift is one step the organization can take to both help sustain its own business in uncertain times and give back to the community.
"The need seems humongous," Gold said. "It's a tough time for everybody. We're trying to do our part to keep our agency going and to help the community at the same time."
Director of Industries Lynn Strohl said he took time last week to see how the company could help in production of the needed items. TradeWinds was already producing items made of a similar polypropylene material used for the masks and gowns, and expects a new shipment in early this week, Strohl said.
The biggest challenge Strohl said he thought he might face was making sure the materials TradeWinds uses meet industry standards used in hospitals and among first responders. Stohl said he found TradeWinds' material is a little thicker than needed, but, in turn, may prove to be safer.
TradeWinds traditionally produces five items from hoods and booties to food service smocks, Gold said, generally producing a total 300,000 garments a year.
The TradeWinds team is now setting a 30,000 to 50,000 item-per-month goal in production of gowns and masks for use by hospitals, fire departments and police stations in Lake and Porter counties.
The gowns created for hospital and first responder use will be slightly more simple in design than those typically produced by TradeWinds, Gold said, which can help the team more readily meet its goal.
TradeWinds, like many, has felt the effects of the coronavirus' spread. The organization has closed its day service programs until further notice to practice recommended social distancing.
Some day service staff have been shifted to cover TradeWinds' residential special needs services, which remain operational, to help retain those positions, Gold said.
And, the TradeWinds team says, if all goes well, they may need additional help in mask and gown production.
Strohl said the organization may be looking to hire help with basic sewing skills to help meet the community demand for more product.
The TradeWinds team also produces large signs and is reaching out to local businesses, especially restaurants looking to communicate new carry-out and delivery options, to help them advertise changes in operations.
"This is really unprecedented times for the country, really unfortunate times," Strohl said. "We're just kind of bringing everyone together to meet a common goal."
Any agency looking to receive TradeWinds products, or skilled sewer interested in working with the production team, is encouraged to call Lynn Strohl at 219-945-0100 ext. 201.