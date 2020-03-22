TradeWinds to ramp up disposable mask, gown production

MERRILLVILLE — As the global coronavirus pandemic shifts business plans for many, locally-based TradeWinds plans to step up to the challenge.

Beginning next week, the TradeWinds' team plans to amp up production of disposable masks and gowns critically needed in the health care industry to both treat and fight the spread of COVID-19.

CEO Jon Gold said the shift is one step the organization can take to both help sustain its own business in uncertain times and give back to the community.

"The need seems humongous," Gold said. "It's a tough time for everybody. We're trying to do our part to keep our agency going and to help the community at the same time."

Director of Industries Lynn Strohl said he took time last week to see how the company could help in production of the needed items. TradeWinds was already producing items made of a similar polypropylene material used for the masks and gowns, and expects a new shipment in early this week, Strohl said.