U.S. 421
Region deadly ranking: #9
Fatal crashes: 9
Total killed: 9
Deadliest county on the stretch: All in LaPorte County
Deadliest city/town on the stretch: Michigan City — five fatal crashes claimed five lives
Most common vehicles involved: Pickup trucks were involved in four fatal crashes.
Deadliest month(s): Three crashes led to three fatalities over five years.
Deadliest day(s) of the week: Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday — each had two fatalities resulting in two deaths from 2010-14.
Daily traffic county: Not available
Indiana 55
Region deadly rank: #9
Fatal crashes: 9
Total killed: 9
Deadliest county on the stretch: All in Lake County
Deadliest city/town on the stretch: Merrillville — four fatal crashes claiming four lives
Most common vehicles involved: Minivans were involved in three fatal crashes.
Deadliest month(s): June and July — each month had 2 fatal crashes claiming two lives over five years.
Deadliest day of the week: Thursday — three fatal crashes killed three people
Daily traffic count: More than 21,000 passenger cars and 600 commercial vehicles travel the stretch daily.
Indiana 49
Region deadly ranking: #9
Fatal crashes: 9
Total killed: 9
Deadliest county on the stretch: All in Porter County
Deadliest city/town on the stretch: Valparaiso — four fatal crashes claiming four lives
Most common vehicles involved: Smaller sports utility vehicles were involved in six fatal crashes.
Deadliest month(s): May and November — two fatal crashes killed two people in each of the months.
Deadliest day of the week: Tuesday — four fatal crashes claiming four lives
Daily traffic count: As many as 27,000 passenger cars and 4,000 commercial vehicles travel the stretch daily.
PHOTO: Site of a 2016 fatal hit-run accident along U.S. 421, about a quarter mile north of U.S 30.