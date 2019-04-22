{{featured_button_text}}
Motorcycle crash

At around 5:15 p.m. Monday, a motorcycle and car collided on 45th Avenue in Munster near the entrance to the Franciscan Health hospital.

 Kerry Erickson, The Times

MUNSTER — Traffic is backed up on 45th Avenue near the entrance to the Franciscan Health hospital here after a collision between a motorcycle and car collided.

A motorcycle and sedan collided about 5:15 p.m., sending the motorcyclist flying and the bike underneath the car.

The motorcyclist was alert and moving, and authorities carted him away for medical attention.

