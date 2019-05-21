GARY — A crash on northbound Interstate 65, just north of Ridge Road, was causing delays early Tuesday, police said.
Emergency crews were responding about 6:45 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash, which was blocking traffic in the center lane, Indiana State Police said.
The Indiana Department of Transportation was notified, police said.
Rain also could affect travel Tuesday.
Light to moderate showers were expected through the morning, with high temperatures mainly in the 50s, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds are expected to pick up by evening, with gusts of 35 to 40 mph.
Brief downpours and lightning are possible, mostly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The downpours could result in flash flooding, forecasters said.