Trailblazing gymnast Dianne Durham remembered by friends, family, teammates

GARY — Dianne Durham never fulfilled her dream of competing in the Olympics. However, this gymnast blazed a trail for other gymnasts of color, some of whom have earned Olympic gold.
Durham, the first African American to win the senior all-around title at the U.S. National Championships in 1983, died Feb. 4 at age 52. At the time, the pandemic prevented a memorial service.
That changed Saturday, as friends, family, and fellow gymnasts gathered at West Side to pay tribute to the gymnast Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton called her “best competition.”
One of several gymnasts to send video or written messages, Retton wrote, “You are truly missed. Dianne was about living life to the fullest. That’s what she always did.”
Four members of the 1984 U.S. women’s gymnastics team attended the program that featured comments from friends, fellow competitors and her students. The list of gymnasts who spoke in person or virtually included Tracee Talavera, Wendy Hilliard, Simone Biles, Nadia Comaneci and Bart Conner.
Ural Durham, the late gymnast’s father noted, “I loved her,” adding that he taught his daughter to “just be honest.”
Husband Tom Drahozal asked that those attending bring their fondest memories of his late wife.
Speakers commented not only on Durham’s athleticism but also her style, her smiles, her eyes, her kindness and compassion, and her spirit.
Linda McDonald, a gymnastics judge, recalled Durham’s favorite saying to others: “Take care of you.”
Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince called the afternoon program “a fitting tribute to one of Gary’s legendary heroes.” The Gary City Council prepared a resolution honoring Durham.
“She was a trailblazer as a gymnast, but even more important was her personality,” Drahozal said. “So many people have called to say that, besides gymnastics, they respect who she was as a person.”
Drahozal wants people to remember “her accomplishments and the role she played in gymnastics and as a person in general. A life lived so happily deserves a happy remembrance.”
Alice Durham Woods, Durham’s older sister, called her “a glass-ceiling breaker, and a force to be reckoned with, but she was my little sister.”
Born June 17, 1968 in Gary, Durham started gymnastics at age 4, with her early training in Gary and Merrillville under Wanda Tomasi. Tammy Lynn Wyatt, Tomasi’s daughter, recalled that “wide-eyed wonder with boundless energy. We had never seen talent like that.”
Durham attended Franklin and Ivanhoe schools in Gary. Although the family lived across from West Side, Durham never went to school there.
The Gary Community School Corporation remedied that, as West Side Principal Brandi Herrod presented the family with a document designating Durham as an honorary West Side Cougar.
The family belonged to Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, where Durham sang in the choir. The Rev. Kenneth Stalling, associate minister at Trinity, recalled her athletic nature.
"Why does she like to flip so much?” the minister would ask.
In 1981, after winning the junior elite all-around title at the U.S. National Championships, she moved to Houston, Texas, to be trained by Béla and Márta Károlyi. She became the couple’s first elite athlete in this country.
“She was a tiger. She loved life like no other,” the Károlyis said in a letter.
Durham successfully defended her junior national all-around title in 1982. She then had a breakout performance at the United States Gymnastics Federation international invitational, tying for the all-around title with teammate Kathy Johnson. It was Durham’s first major international meet.
When, in 1983, she won the senior all-around title at the U.S. National Championships, she also took individual firsts on bars, floor, and vault, becoming the first American woman to execute a full-twisting layout Tsukahara on vault.
Later in 1983, Durham won the all-around title at the McDonalds International Gymnastics Championships, beating her friend, Retton.
Injuries, which would haunt Durham’s Olympic hopes, prevented her from competing in the 1983 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.
Competing for one of seven spots on the U.S. team trials for the 1984 Olympics, Durham was in sixth place after the first day. She was expected to make the team and become the first black gymnast to compete for the U.S. at the Olympics.
However, Durham injured her ankle on vault and withdrew from competition, expecting to be petitioned onto the Olympic squad. She then learned she was ineligible because she had not competed at the 1983 World Championships.
In 1984, during a dual meet with the Chinese in Hawaii, Durham scored a pair of perfect 10 scores.
After retiring from gymnastics in 1985, Durham became a coach for the Károlyis and at the University of Illinois Chicago. She also performed at professional shows and became a motivational speaker. For 17 years she owned and operated Skyline Gymnastics, a school on Chicago’s North Side.
Kim Randall, one of Durham’s former students, recalled this advice from her coach and mentor: “Be a winner humbly.”
Several speakers mentioned Durham’s humility, even in the wake of international fame. Hilliard, the first black member of the U.S. Olympic rhythmic gymnastics team, recalled gymnasts of color as a “small club – we all knew who we were.”
Hilliard added, “(Durham) loved gymnastics, but gymnastics loves her more.”
Li Li Yeung, president of USA Gymnastics, called Durham “truly inspirational. You simply wanted to be the best in the world. We will forever be grateful for her contributions.”
Via video, fellow black gymnast Betty Okino recalled competing with Durham at a meet in South Africa when apartheid was still being practiced. “She was one of a kind and opened the door for so many brown-skinned girls,” Okino said.
In 2017, Durham was inducted into the US Gymnastics Regional Hall of Fame.
Drahozal concluded that his late wife “showed the world a little black girl from Gary, Indiana, could be the best gymnast in the US in 1983. She is my champion. I’ll miss her forever.”