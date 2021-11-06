Trailblazing gymnast Dianne Durham remembered by friends, family, teammates

Competing for one of seven spots on the U.S. team trials for the 1984 Olympics, Durham was in sixth place after the first day. She was expected to make the team and become the first black gymnast to compete for the U.S. at the Olympics.

However, Durham injured her ankle on vault and withdrew from competition, expecting to be petitioned onto the Olympic squad. She then learned she was ineligible because she had not competed at the 1983 World Championships.

In 1984, during a dual meet with the Chinese in Hawaii, Durham scored a pair of perfect 10 scores.

After retiring from gymnastics in 1985, Durham became a coach for the Károlyis and at the University of Illinois Chicago. She also performed at professional shows and became a motivational speaker. For 17 years she owned and operated Skyline Gymnastics, a school on Chicago’s North Side.

Kim Randall, one of Durham’s former students, recalled this advice from her coach and mentor: “Be a winner humbly.”

Several speakers mentioned Durham’s humility, even in the wake of international fame. Hilliard, the first black member of the U.S. Olympic rhythmic gymnastics team, recalled gymnasts of color as a “small club – we all knew who we were.”