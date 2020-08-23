 Skip to main content
Trailer living intended for parks, camps, Hobart says
Trailer living intended for parks, camps, Hobart says

Hobart City Hall

City panels have started the process to authorize financing for long discussed enhancements on and around 69th Avenue.

HOBART — An amendment to City Code would prohibit people from living in trailers, RVs and other mobile homes unless it’s in a mobile home park or camp.

Councilman Dave Vinzant said the proposed ordinance comes after a situation in which people were staying for an extended period of time in trailers parked on a property.

“It upset a number of people around town,” Vinzant said.

There also have been occasions involving people living in mobile homes parked downtown.

Councilman P. Lino Maggio said extension cords from a building were connected to the mobile homes, and there were large propane tanks nearby.

“I don’t see where that’s safe,” Maggio said.

Following the recent incidents, Vinzant began looking through City Code, and he created the proposed measure that would remove existing language allowing people to stay in mobile homes on Hobart properties.

“Essentially you cannot live in a trailer in the city of Hobart,” Vinzant said of the potential changes. “It’s just not something we want to have happen.”

The council recently approved the first reading of the measure with a 4-3 vote. Councilmen Chris Wells, Mark Kopil and Josh Huddlestun voted against the measure.

City officials said there are occasions in which it likely wouldn’t be a problem for people to temporarily stay in a trailer, RV or mobile home. That could include when residents have family or friends visiting.

Vinzant said he is open to adjust the ordinance before it is heard on second reading to allow for some exceptions, but he wants to ensure the measure has enough “ammunition” to address situations involving long-term stays in trailers.

“We have a community I think is generally forgiving of a lot of these things until they become a repetitive problem,” Vinzant said.

The council could consider adopting the measure on second reading in September.

