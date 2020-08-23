Trailer living intended for parks, camps, Hobart says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — An amendment to City Code would prohibit people from living in trailers, RVs and other mobile homes unless it’s in a mobile home park or camp.

Councilman Dave Vinzant said the proposed ordinance comes after a situation in which people were staying for an extended period of time in trailers parked on a property.

“It upset a number of people around town,” Vinzant said.

There also have been occasions involving people living in mobile homes parked downtown.

Councilman P. Lino Maggio said extension cords from a building were connected to the mobile homes, and there were large propane tanks nearby.

“I don’t see where that’s safe,” Maggio said.

Following the recent incidents, Vinzant began looking through City Code, and he created the proposed measure that would remove existing language allowing people to stay in mobile homes on Hobart properties.

“Essentially you cannot live in a trailer in the city of Hobart,” Vinzant said of the potential changes. “It’s just not something we want to have happen.”