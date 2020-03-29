Train station seen as spur to residential, business growth

The 2020 plan lays out a framework to reinvest in the area around the Hart Street and U.S. 30 intersection for a new walkable downtown core for Dyer. This was the site for Dyer’s original downtown around the early 1900s. Although the original hotel, creamery, sauerkraut and pickle factory, and saloons are gone with the widening of U.S. 30, Hart Street still retains the scale and character of old Dyer, according to the plan.

The plan also calls for a new pedestrian plaza at the southwest corner of Hart Street and U.S. 30, with signage for the Franciscan hospital with seating lighting and landscaping elements.

Sheffield Avenue corridor improvements include a redesigned Sheffield Avenue right of way, with landscape medians and streetscaping. Curb cuts would be minimized to create continuous sidewalks, according to the updated plan.

The Main Street part of the plan offers an opportunity to create a walkable and green neighborhood within walking distance of the South Shore train station. It features a pedestrian connection to the train station and bike trail along the south side of Main Street.

As Calumet Avenue offers the last remaining concentration of vacant land in the town, the plan offers zoning for medical, commercial, and senior care facilities, multi-family uses, and light industry.