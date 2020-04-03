Travel advisories vary by county, but all should abide by stay-at-home order, officials say

A travel warning means residents should "refrain from all travel," "comply with necessary emergency measures," "cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans" and "obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers."

Lance Bella, director Porter County Emergency Management, said his agency consults with the Porter County Sheriff's Department, the county Highway Department and county commissioners when setting a travel status.

"We went to watch level because it supports the governor's order that you shouldn’t be on the street unless you're going to work, the grocery store or doing something essential," Bella said.

In Lake County, officials said the county travel status system is typically used for weather events and that using the system as part of the COVID-19 response is "new territory."

"Nothing in the travel advisory undermines or further restricts the governor’s stay-at-home order," said Paul Petrie, deputy director of Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.