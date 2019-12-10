MERRILLVILLE — Meals on Wheels is lighting up the holiday season with its Trees of Hope in cooperation with Strack & Van Til and project supporters.
Trees of Hope is a year-end campaign to raise money to deliver nutritious meals to seniors and other adults in need throughout Northwest Indiana. One in six adults in Indiana struggles with not being able to prepare healthy food regularly.
Meals on Wheels delivers a hot meal with a wellness check and visit to help seniors maintain their independence, health, safety, and connection to the community, at a cost far less than a single day of hospitalization or long-term care.
Gifts of $25 or more light a star on the Trees of Hope. Trees are lit from dusk to dawn through Jan. 2nd. The public is invited to see the lights at 8446 Virginia St in Merrillville.
Thanks for a generous donation from Strack & Van Til, donations of $100 or more will be matched up to $10,000. Gifts can also be made in honor or memory.
Dave Wilkinson, COO of Strack & Van Til, addressed the crowd at the campaign kickoff with his personal story of being impacted by Meals on Wheels.
“My mother-in-law received Meals on Wheels. The volunteers and meals gave her so much joy, and the daily wellness check gave my family reassurance. Meals on Wheels exemplifies the hometown spirit and commitment to our neighbors that is the cornerstone of Strack & Van Til and we are proud to help make sure those in need can receive meals,” Wilkinson said.
“Each night, the trees will get brighter as we place stars symbolizing each donation throughout the campaign. The Trees of Hope are a beautiful reminder of the light you bring by supporting Meals on Wheels this holiday,” said Sandra Noe, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels.
Donors can light stars on the trees by donating at www.mownwi.org, in person at Meals on Wheels, or by taking a donation envelope “ornament” from one of 30 community trees hosted by local businesses.