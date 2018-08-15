DYER — Chirping birds fell silent, their songs replaced by the revving and buzzing of chainsaws and the roar of backhoes as trees and bushes tumbled to the ground.
“It’s devastating,” said Brandi Banowski as she and her husband, Andrew, paced on their patio and in their backyard watching crews demolish the blue spruce, homestead elm, Bradford pear and cherry trees along the easement of their home in Castle View subdivision.
All along the 2700 block of Howard Castle Drive, crews removed anything that would prevent Buckeye Partners from being able to maintain surveillance of underground pipelines from the air. Supervising the work was Mike Sronce from Lanracorp, Inc., the Brownstown, Illinois-based subcontractor hired by Buckeye, one of the primary distributors of petroleum in the Midwest.
Also on site was Dyer police officer Nick Katalinic, called in by Sronce after some residents vehemently objected to the removal of the trees.
“I’m here maintaining the peace,” Katalinic said.
Called “brush-free right of way,” this type of clearing has become prevalent along the numerous underground pipelines that criss-cross the nation, according to the Lanracorp, Inc. website, lanracorp.com. Numerous pipelines are located along easements in many residential areas, including Castle View.
And although the residents own the land on those right of way easements and must pay property taxes, a utility company or pipeline company can legally access the property under Indiana law. In addition, right of way easements are typically written into the deed of a property, which means all future owners of that land are bound by those terms.
That’s what the Banowski family learned when they purchased their ranch-style home in 2014.
“The previous owners planted the landscaping. That was a huge reason why we bought this house,” Andrew Banowski said.
“We walked out in the backyard. The seller was here and never told us,” Brandi Banowski said. “We didn’t know there was a pipeline until the closing. (If we had known) we wouldn’t even have bought this house in 2014.”
Andrew Mielcarek, the Banowski’s next-door neighbor, finally had to stop watching the tree removal.
“I’ve lived here 18 years. We were the third house in this subdivision,” he said. “I planted everything in my yard. My yard is my life.”
Now a widower, Mielcarek said his wife, Marlene, “cried for three months she was so depressed” when crews representing Marathon Oil Corp. removed a large corkscrew willow. “She died a year later.”
The Banowskis and Mielcarek said they were told the pipeline company needed clear surveillance access for “national security reasons” in case of a terrorist attack.
“This is supposed to be ever since 9-11, but this house was built in 2002,” Brandi Banowski said. “Why would you allow homes to be built along pipelines?”
Lanracorp and Sronce couldn't be reached for comment about national security issues or compensation for residents at the time of print.
“I want compensation,” Brandi Banowski said.
Mielcarek said he also wants to be compensated for the loss of the landscaping he planted.