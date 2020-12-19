 Skip to main content
Tri Kappa reaches fundraising goal for Schererville baby box
Baby box stock

A new Safe Haven Baby Box is shown. Schererville is hoping to install one soon.

 Mary Freda

SCHERERVILLE — The Tri Kappa Associate Chapter of Dyer, Schererville and St. John has raised enough funds for a baby box in Schererville. 

Colleen DeVries, member of the group, said enough money has been raised to "fund this baby box for several years." 

"We have surpassed what we ever thought we would have in donations," DeVries said Wednesday evening, noting the associate chapter raised about $23,000 for the project. 

Fundraising efforts for the baby box, which likely will be located at Schererville Fire Station No. 2, began this fall. 

The group received the $15,000 it needed to fund the Safe Haven baby box in five weeks, including $2,500 from the town of Schererville, but the donations didn't stop there, DeVries said. 

"It has been quite a journey. It's so touching to see the generosity of people," DeVries said.

"It brings tears to my eyes, really, when I think of how hard we worked, but also how generous people are, especially in this time where not everybody's working and not everybody has a lot of extra, but everyone has been extremely generous."

DeVries said the Tri-Town chapter is thankful for everyone who donated and/or helped raise funds for the project. 

Other communities that have installed a baby box had received large donations up front, DeVries said, but the Tri Kappa group didn't have a $10,000 donation to kick off the project.

"What we had was money coming in in $25, $50, $100 increments, and we had quite a few of those, but it just snowballed," DeVries said, noting the group also received $1,000 and $4,000 donations.

DeVries said she's unsure when the baby box will be installed, but has said previously the group hopes to see the box unveiled in 2021. 

Fire Chief Robert Patterson said Thursday contracts for the project are still being reviewed, but hopes the baby box will be installed soon. 

There are 48 Safe Haven baby boxes across the Hoosier state, with 13 in Northwest Indiana, according to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes website

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

