Tri Kappa reaches fundraising goal for Schererville baby box

SCHERERVILLE — The Tri Kappa Associate Chapter of Dyer, Schererville and St. John has raised enough funds for a baby box in Schererville.

Colleen DeVries, member of the group, said enough money has been raised to "fund this baby box for several years."

"We have surpassed what we ever thought we would have in donations," DeVries said Wednesday evening, noting the associate chapter raised about $23,000 for the project.

Fundraising efforts for the baby box, which likely will be located at Schererville Fire Station No. 2, began this fall.

The group received the $15,000 it needed to fund the Safe Haven baby box in five weeks, including $2,500 from the town of Schererville, but the donations didn't stop there, DeVries said.

"It has been quite a journey. It's so touching to see the generosity of people," DeVries said.

"It brings tears to my eyes, really, when I think of how hard we worked, but also how generous people are, especially in this time where not everybody's working and not everybody has a lot of extra, but everyone has been extremely generous."