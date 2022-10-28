 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Trick-or-treating time nears across Region

  • 0
Trick-or-treaters of all ages get early start at fairgrounds

Betty Sidwell offers candy to Mila Mireles, 3, of Crown Point, at the Trunk or Treat on Saturday at the Lake County Fairgrounds.

 Steve Euvino

For all those budding goblins, regardless of age, here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in the Region:

Crown Point Halloween Egg Hunt at the Sparta Dome

Saturday, Oct. 29

Indiana Dunes State Park, Chesterton — 3:30-5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Michigan City — 4-7 p.m.

Pines — 2-4 p.m.

Trail Creek — 4-6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

Boone Grove — 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Burns Harbor — 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cedar Lake — 5-7 p.m.

Chesterton — 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Crown Point — 5-7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Demotte — 4-7 p.m.

Dyer — 4-7 p.m.

Gary — 4-6 p.m.

Griffith — 5-7 p.m.

Hamlet — 6-7:30 p.m.

Hammond — 5-7 p.m.

Hebron — 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Highland — 5-7 p.m.

Hobart — 5-7 p.m.

Kentland — 5-7 p.m.

Kingsford Heights — 5-7 p.m.

Knox — 5-7 p.m.

Kouts — 5-7 p.m.

LaCrosse — 5-7 p.m.

Lake Station — 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Lake Village — 5-7 p.m.

LaPorte — 6-8 p.m.

Lakes of the Four Seasons — 4-7 p.m.

Lowell — 4-7 p.m.

Merrillville — 5:30-7:30 p.m.

New Chicago — 5-7 p.m.

North Judson — 5-7 p.m.

Portage — 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Porter — 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Rolling Prairie — 5:30-7 p.m.

St. John — 4-7 p.m.

Schererville — 5-7 p.m.

Union Mills — 5-7 p.m.

Valparaiso — 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Wanatah — 5-7 p.m.

Westville — 5-7 p.m.

Wheatfield — 4-7 p.m.

Wheeler — 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Whiting — 5-7 p.m.

Winfield — 5-7 p.m.

To ensure a safe holiday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration offers these tips on costumes and makeup:

  • Wear costumes that say “flame resistant” on the label. If you make your costume, use flame-resistant fabrics such as polyester or nylon.
  • Wear bright, reflective costumes or add strips of reflective tape so you’ll be more visible. Make sure the costumes aren’t so long that you’re in danger of tripping.
  • Wear makeup and hats rather than costume masks that can obscure vision.
  • Test the makeup you plan to use at least 24-48 hours in advance. Put a small amount on the arm of the person who will be wearing it. If a rash, redness, swelling or other signs of irritation develop where the makeup was applied, that's a sign of a possible allergy.
  • Vibrantly colored makeup is popular at Halloween. Check the FDA’s list of color additives to see if the colors are FDA-approved.
  • Don’t wear decorative (colored) contact lenses that appear to change how your eyes look due to the risk of eye injury, unless you have seen an eye care professional for a proper fitting and been given instructions for how to use the lenses.

The FDA also offers these safe candy tips:

  • Don’t eat candy until it has been inspected at home.
  • Eat a snack before heading out to avoid the temptation of nibbling on a treat before it has been inspected.
  • In case of a food allergy, check the label to ensure the allergen isn’t present. Tell children not to accept — or eat — anything that isn’t commercially wrapped.
  • Parents of very young children should remove any choking hazards such as gum, peanuts, hard candies or small toys from the Halloween bags.
  • Inspect commercially wrapped treats for signs of tampering, such as an unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes, or tears in wrappers. Throw away anything that looks suspicious.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Booklovers Club celebrates 101 years

Booklovers Club celebrates 101 years

Over a century ago, in October 1921, 14 Black women helped establish Booklovers Club in Gary because they weren’t welcome to join book clubs with white women.

Watch Now: Related Video

Santa Claus students graduate in Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts