Trick-or-treating time nears across Region

For all those budding goblins, regardless of age, here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in the Region:
Saturday, Oct. 29
Indiana Dunes State Park, Chesterton — 3:30-5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Michigan City — 4-7 p.m.
Pines — 2-4 p.m.
Trail Creek — 4-6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31
Boone Grove — 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Burns Harbor — 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cedar Lake — 5-7 p.m.
Chesterton — 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Crown Point — 5-7 p.m.
Demotte — 4-7 p.m.
Dyer — 4-7 p.m.
Gary — 4-6 p.m.
Griffith — 5-7 p.m.
Hamlet — 6-7:30 p.m.
Hammond — 5-7 p.m.
Hebron — 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Highland — 5-7 p.m.
Hobart — 5-7 p.m.
Kentland — 5-7 p.m.
Kingsford Heights — 5-7 p.m.
Knox — 5-7 p.m.
Kouts — 5-7 p.m.
LaCrosse — 5-7 p.m.
Lake Station — 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Lake Village — 5-7 p.m.
LaPorte — 6-8 p.m.
Lakes of the Four Seasons — 4-7 p.m.
Lowell — 4-7 p.m.
Merrillville — 5:30-7:30 p.m.
New Chicago — 5-7 p.m.
North Judson — 5-7 p.m.
Portage — 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Porter — 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Rolling Prairie — 5:30-7 p.m.
St. John — 4-7 p.m.
Schererville — 5-7 p.m.
Union Mills — 5-7 p.m.
Valparaiso — 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Wanatah — 5-7 p.m.
Westville — 5-7 p.m.
Wheatfield — 4-7 p.m.
Wheeler — 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Whiting — 5-7 p.m.
Winfield — 5-7 p.m.
To ensure a safe holiday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration offers these tips on costumes and makeup:
- Wear costumes that say “flame resistant” on the label. If you make your costume, use flame-resistant fabrics such as polyester or nylon.
- Wear bright, reflective costumes or add strips of reflective tape so you’ll be more visible. Make sure the costumes aren’t so long that you’re in danger of tripping.
- Wear makeup and hats rather than costume masks that can obscure vision.
- Test the makeup you plan to use at least 24-48 hours in advance. Put a small amount on the arm of the person who will be wearing it. If a rash, redness, swelling or other signs of irritation develop where the makeup was applied, that's a sign of a possible allergy.
- Vibrantly colored makeup is popular at Halloween. Check the FDA’s list of color additives to see if the colors are FDA-approved.
- Don’t wear decorative (colored) contact lenses that appear to change how your eyes look due to the risk of eye injury, unless you have seen an eye care professional for a proper fitting and been given instructions for how to use the lenses.
The FDA also offers these safe candy tips:
- Don’t eat candy until it has been inspected at home.
- Eat a snack before heading out to avoid the temptation of nibbling on a treat before it has been inspected.
- In case of a food allergy, check the label to ensure the allergen isn’t present. Tell children not to accept — or eat — anything that isn’t commercially wrapped.
- Parents of very young children should remove any choking hazards such as gum, peanuts, hard candies or small toys from the Halloween bags.
- Inspect commercially wrapped treats for signs of tampering, such as an unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes, or tears in wrappers. Throw away anything that looks suspicious.