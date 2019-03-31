HIGHLAND — The Highland Education Foundation is hosting its third annual Trivia Night to raise money for enhancements and innovations in the classrooms of Highland. The event will be held at 6 p.m. April 6 at The Room, 8353 Indianapolis Blvd.
The Trivia Night event welcomes anyone over age 21. Food, beer, select wines and pop will be provided. The almost-sold-out event has three tables left to reserve.
Last year’s event sold out, and HEF raised close to $6,700 with the help of participants and other community contributions. The funding has been used toward grants totaling almost $10,000 to the schools of Highland.
Judi Caddick, president of HEF, anticipates a great turnout for this year’s event.
“Trivia Night is our major fundraiser that we look forward to every year. We love bringing community members together for a fun evening to support the School Town of Highland and its teachers,” Caddick said. “It gives us an opportunity to tell people about the positive impact the foundation has had on the education of our students.”
All reservations must be made by April 6. There will be no tickets sold at the door. If interested in becoming a sponsor, reserving a table or any other questions, contact HEF at hefdevents@gmail.com, or call Caddick at 219-923-7621.
The Highland Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization established to foster and facilitate excellence in teaching and to enhance students' learning experience.