GARY — Two state troopers helped a missing 85-year-old man who was lost in Gary.
Trooper Alissa Partyka was flagged down Tuesday by a man at Grant Street and West 11th Street in Gary. An elderly man began to ask for directions, and the trooper pulled over into an empty lot with him to talk, the Indiana State Police said.
Trooper John Landowski arrived to assist, and after speaking with the elderly man, found that he was very confused. The man said he was lost and trying to travel to a relative's house in southwestern Michigan but did not know the relative's phone number, police said.
He had been driving since early that morning and was running out of money, the man told the troopers.
After runnng his driver's license, the troopers realized the 85-year-old man had been reported as missing and endangered on Monday through the Loves Park Police Department in Illinois.
They contacted police there, and he was taken to the Lowell State Police Post where he was reunited with his family. Police said the man's vehicle was secured and driven to a safe location for a relative to pick up.
“The family was extremely thankful and happy that their loved one had been located and returned safely to them,” said Sgt. Ann Wojas, public information officer for the Indiana State Police.