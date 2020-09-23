Truck parts firm brings prospect of hundreds of jobs, big investment to Merrillville

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Midwest Truck & Auto Parts is expanding its operations, bringing hundreds of construction jobs and a significant investment to Merrillville.

The firm will occupy nearly half of a new $21.5 million facility being constructed in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park south of 93rd Avenue in Merrillville.

“With more than 70 years in the industry and 180 employees across the country, our company is looking to the future, advancing quality products and services, becoming more flexible to meet customer demand and expectations,” said Michael Chudacoff, Midwest Truck's business development manager. “As we explored options to better serve our customers, Indiana’s friendly business climate and Merrillville’s location resonated with us as the ideal place for our expanded operations.”

The supplier of aftermarket components for performance automotive and truck applications plans to be operational in Merrillville in 2021, and it could create up to 150 new jobs by 2024, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corp.