Trucking firm brings prospect of hundreds of jobs, big investment to Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Midwest Truck & Auto Parts is expanding its operations, bringing hundreds of construction jobs and a significant investment to Merrillville.
The firm will occupy nearly half of a new $21.5 million facility being constructed in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park south of 93rd Avenue in Merrillville.
“With more than 70 years in the industry and 180 employees across the country, our company is looking to the future, advancing quality products and services, becoming more flexible to meet customer demand and expectations,” said Michael Chudacoff, Midwest Truck's business development manager. “As we explored options to better serve our customers, Indiana’s friendly business climate and Merrillville’s location resonated with us as the ideal place for our expanded operations.”
The supplier of aftermarket components for performance automotive and truck applications plans to be operational in Merrillville in 2021, and it could create up to 150 new jobs by 2024, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
"Indiana's pro-growth business climate and skilled workforce continue to attract investment from all over the country and around the world," Gov. Eric Holcomb said. "It’s an exciting day as we celebrate Midwest Truck’s decision to fuel its growth in Indiana, and I’m so grateful for the company's commitment to increasing its footprint and creating quality career opportunities in northwest Indiana.”
Crow Holdings Industrial is developing a new 279,000-square-foot facility in AmeriPlex, and Midwest Truck will occupy about 45% of the building, Merrillville Town Manager Patrick Reardon said.
He said a project labor agreement is in place with the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, and there will be about 200 construction jobs associated with the development.
“This is creating union construction jobs, union wage construction jobs, which is vital to us here in the town with the union representation we've got,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said.
Reardon said construction is expected to start this year, and it will take about 12 months to finish.
Midwest Truck's decision to locate in Merrillville comes after multiple incentives were extended to the company.
Up to $1.5 million in conditional tax credits have been offered by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. The performance-based tax credits can only be claimed after Hoosiers are hired by the company.
Merrillville's Redevelopment Commission and Town Council also are in the process of granting 10-year tax abatement requests sought by Midwest Truck and Crow Holdings.
Midwest Truck is asking for personal property tax abatement for about $2.4 million in equipment, and Crow Holdings is seeking real estate tax abatement for the $21.5 million building it will construct.
Both requests received preliminary approval Tuesday by town panels, and they could be finalized next month.
Reardon said Merrillville, the Lake County Economic Alliance and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. have been collaborating since March of 2019 to bring Midwest Truck to Merrillville.
Karen Lauerman, president & CEO of the LCEA, is among those pleased to see the Midwest Truck project coming to fruition.
“This is a first step for Midwest Truck & Auto Parts in experiencing all of the benefits and outstanding business climate Indiana has to offer.” Lauerman said. “LCEA’s hopeful we will see more of Midwest’s operation grow into their Merrillville footprint as they continue to prosper through the ease and convenience of serving clients from their Lake County location.”
Pettit said the efforts to bring the Midwest Truck to Merrillville have been “well worth it,” and he's “extremely excited” the company is locating in the AmeriPlex business park.
“Obviously this benefits the entire town, the investment that's being made, the jobs that are being created,” Pettit said.
