As students across Northwest Indiana prepare for the new school year, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s Lake Station club is receiving a fresh coat of paint in their gymnasium thanks to a partnership with Cedar Lake True Value. The Lake Station club is one of many across the nation selected to receive "Painting A Brighter Future" grant.
“The beginning of the school year is the start of our fall programming at the Lake Station club. Thanks to this partnership we are going to present a refreshed and inviting atmosphere in our club’s gym for our club members this year,” said Donna Gonzales, club director. “We are grateful for Cedar Lake True Value’s support as we help Lake Station youth build GREAT Futures and start the school year off right.”
"Painting a Brighter Future" is the signature program of the True Value Foundation, uniting True Value retailers with Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. In total, the True Value retailers will donate nearly 3,000 gallons of paint to clubs across the nation this year. The program also provides grants to elementary, junior high and high schools in neighborhoods nationwide.