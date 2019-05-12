HAMMOND —Sibo Llano and Lynette Ajibade of Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana have spent the last 20 years educating, empowering, and transforming the way families function for life – the very mission of the organization.
Llano and Ajibade have dedicated their careers to two core programs at the center - Healthy Families and Parents as Teachers.
Healthy Families is a free voluntary program offering services to new or expectant parents. The home visiting program promotes positive parenting and child development.
Parents as Teachers is also a home visiting parent education program that serves families throughout pregnancy until their child enters kindergarten and stimulates early learning.
“I’ve always enjoyed helping people from a very young age” Llano said. "Whether it’d be translating for someone or doing whatever I needed to help that individual, I felt that I was accomplishing something.”
That drive for helping people carried Llano to Mental Health America, where she has gotten to see the results of her work through families graduating from the programs
“Seeing families grow and achieve success after coming to our organization with nothing is one of the best things to come from this type of work” Llano said. “I’ve even seen families grow to the point where the next generation enters the world, which was amazing to see.”
The work that is involved at Mental Health America is a type that involves a great deal of emotion. Being able to see individuals and families better their lives can have an effect on those that work there.
“The overall contact with mothers and listening to their stories is concerning,” Ajibade said. “Being able to serve as a form of support for those that can’t afford to properly provide for their family has been very impactful on me.”
To be with an organization such as Mental Health America and making a difference for 20 years is an accomplishment for which both are very grateful.
“In order to do something for 20 years, you have to love what you do, and I love working for Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana," Llano said.
Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana has served the Northwest Indiana community for more than 60 years, transforming the community through proven programs that educate, empower, and strengthen the way families function for life.
Founded in 1957 as an advocacy group working on behalf of persons with mental illness, MHANWI has grown into a vibrant, innovative organization serving close to 6,000 families each year, with an important focus on children and youth.
For more information visit mhanwi.org to learn about the many no cost programs and services MHANWI has to offer.