Two inducted into South Shore Legends; PNW student honored with $1K scholarship

HAMMOND — An insurance salesman and a watchmaker became the 77th and 78th inductees to the South Shore Wall of Legends at the Indiana Welcome Center.

This year, because of COVID-19, the Legends induction went live Thursday on Facebook, co-hosted by Speros Batistatos, president and CEO of South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority, and Chris Mahlmann, founder and CEO of GreatNews.Life.

The 77th Legend is Donald S. Powers, a former fighter pilot who helped create the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana and served as president and CEO of Community Healthcare System. Among many philanthropic organizations, he later served as president of the Purdue statewide board and helped to establish the university for civil, electrical and computer engineering.

Frankie Fesko, Powers’ daughter and a member of the Community Foundation board, recalled how the idea of Community Hospital was long considered an “impossible dream.” Her father, Fesko went on, saw the medical facility as an “economic engine for our area.”

Today that health care system includes several hospitals and employs 7,000 people.