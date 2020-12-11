Two inducted into South Shore Legends; PNW student honored with $1K scholarship

HAMMOND — An insurance salesman and a watchmaker became the 77th and 78th inductees to the South Shore Wall of Legends at the Indiana Welcome Center.
This year, because of COVID-19, the Legends induction went live Thursday on Facebook, co-hosted by Speros Batistatos, president and CEO of South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority, and Chris Mahlmann, founder and CEO of GreatNews.Life.
The 77th Legend is Donald S. Powers, a former fighter pilot who helped create the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana and served as president and CEO of Community Healthcare System. Among many philanthropic organizations, he later served as president of the Purdue statewide board and helped to establish the university for civil, electrical and computer engineering.
Frankie Fesko, Powers’ daughter and a member of the Community Foundation board, recalled how the idea of Community Hospital was long considered an “impossible dream.” Her father, Fesko went on, saw the medical facility as an “economic engine for our area.”
Today that health care system includes several hospitals and employs 7,000 people.
After military service, Powers entered the insurance and real estate business, opening the Don Powers Agency in Munster. A major developer of Munster, Powers developed Briar Ridge Country Club and contributed financially to such entities as the Center for Visual and Performing Arts and Community Veterans Memorial in Munster.
Powers also served 15 years on the statewide board of trustees for Purdue University and was its president from 1981 to 1989. The largest building program in the history of the campus was passed during his tenure.
Batistatos praised the Powers family for its “service to humanity and humility.”
The 78th Legend is Alvah Curtis Roebuck, a native of Lafayette, who spent 15 years as a self-taught watchmaker in Hammond and later joined Richard Sears in co-founding Sears and Roebuck, which would become America’s largest retailer for over a century.
Partnering as young men, Sears and Roebuck launched a catalog of watches and jewelry in 1888 that would eventually balloon to 532 pages and spawn a mail-order empire that brought the world to a still largely rural America.
Calling Roebuck a “visionary,” Joseph S. Pete, business reporter for The Times Media Group, said Sears stores had a “transformative effect on the state of American retail.”
Sears once operated more than 3,500 locations across America under its namesake Sears brand and Kmart. Roughly 700 stores remain in operation.
Also recognized was Priscilla Obeng-Mensah as recipient of a $1,000 Legends Scholarship sponsored by First Midwest. Originally from Ghana, she attends Purdue University Northwest. The scholarship honors students who exemplify the Legends values in pursuing a college degree.
Induction to the Wall of Legends is based on the principles of exploration, courage, creativity, and innovation. Legends are individuals, living or dead, who have had a substantial impact and have lived or worked in the seven counties of Northwest Indiana.
BP Whiting Refinery sponsors the South Shore Legends.
